LAS VEGAS — Kirill Kaprizov has an 11-year-old cat, plays computer games in his spare time and enjoys watching Russian television.

"I'm a simple guy," the Wild forward said.

He's also one of the best hockey players in the world.

That talent was showcased Friday night during the skills competition at the NHL All-Star Game inside T-Mobile Arena where Kaprizov scored in the breakaway challenge while paying tribute to another Russian superstar in Alex Ovechkin. On Saturday, he and goaltender Cam Talbot will represent the Central Division during the 3-on-3 tournament.

"He's basically the superstar right now," fellow Russian and Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov said of Kaprizov. "I'm so happy for him. He's a great player, great kid. I'm happy for him in Minnesota.

"The fans got a pretty good player."

But the prowess that's made Kaprizov the Wild's leading scorer and one of the top performers in the NHL wasn't all that made an appearance in Las Vegas.

So did his personality.

"He's one of the most happy-go-lucky Russians I think I've ever met," Talbot said.

While this was Kaprizov's first NHL All-Star experience, he's no stranger to the spotlight.

He participated in five All-Star Games in the KHL where he played before debuting with the Wild last season after the team drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

"He's always going to score the goals," said Kuznetsov, who's played with Kaprizov for the Russian national team. "He always wants to play 25 minutes. He wants to be there, and that's most important, right? He wants to play hockey, and that's huge."

After being a near-unanimous recipient of the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie, Kaprizov has been even more impressive as a sophomore. Not only does he pace the Wild in goals (19), assists (34) and points (53), which is two more than he had last season, but the winger sits tied for seventh overall in league scoring.

"At the beginning of the year, it was well-documented he wasn't scoring," Talbot said. "He was still helping us win games. He still had a point per game in assists, but he was so mad at himself that he wasn't scoring and doing what everyone expected him to do.

"But that's just the way he is. Even though we were winning, he wanted more and I think that's what makes those guys so good."

Kaprizov was in special company in the breakaway challenge, going up against the likes of Anaheim's Trevor Zegras (who scored blindfolded) and New Jersey's Jack Hughes (who threw his stick into the crowd after teaming up with a young player). Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo earned the highest score from the panel of judges.

"These guys are pretty incredible in what they can do out there," Kaprizov said through a translator before the competition.

Up first, Kaprizov pulled off his Wild sweater to reveal an Ovechkin jersey.

After spraying Gatorade like Ovechkin has been known to do and accepting a stick from Kuznetsov, Kaprizov skated down the ice and slid the puck in the net before mimicking Ovechkin's famed hot-stick celebration by dropping his stick and waving his hands over it.

Ovechkin was supposed to be at the All-Star Game after getting voted in by the fans to captain the Metropolitan Division, but he was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. He, along with Kuznetsov and St. Louis' Vladimir Tarasenko were among the players Kaprizov idolized growing up.

"I was really looking forward to spending some time with him," said Kaprizov, who played with Ovechkin previously at the World Championship. "Obviously, it's better to have another Russian guy who's so experienced. He could have given me some pointers on what to expect and what to do out there here in the All-Star Game."

Kaprizov still put on a show without the advice, more confirmation that his transition from Russia has been a slam-dunk success. And adapting to life in Minnesota has gotten easier over time.

Kaprizov occasionally speaks English, and his comprehension has improved this season. Not until recently did his parents Oleg and Natasha catch him live in the NHL for the first time. They're also in Vegas with Kaprizov.

"You get to learn and meet new people," he said. "I get to go to some cool places, and people start recognizing me or you make friends. It's been a great experience."

He's a star in the NHL but also 24 years old.

In between games, Kaprizov logs onto the computer and he watches TV from back home.

"I haven't really got into too many American television shows," he said.

As for his cat, "Kuzy" is with Kaprizov's brother in his hometown of Novokuznetsk while Kaprizov is with the Wild.

Kaprizov named the cat after Kuznetsov, whom Kaprizov admired for the way Kuznetsov played at the World Junior Championship when Russia won gold in 2011. Kuznetsov has no plans to christen any pets in honor of Kaprizov.

"Sounds like he's in good hands, and he's happy where he is right now," said Kuznetsov, who could have been referring to Kuzy but was actually talking about Kaprizov.

That's certainly the impression Kaprizov is giving, with his performance and the smile that accompanies it.

"I'm, in general, a lot more confident in myself and my game," Kaprizov said. "This is my second year, and it was pretty tough initially the first year. But as time progresses in Year 2, I've gotten a lot more comfortable and confident in my abilities."