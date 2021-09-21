Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild have agreed on a contract that will enable the NHL's Calder Trophy winner to join the team for training camp.

The deal, announced Tuesday by Wild GM Bill Guerin, is for five years and $45 million and runs through the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old Russian winger had 27 goals and 24 assists in 55 games last season to lead the team, and NHL rookies, in scoring.

He will be the team's highest paid player now that Zach Parise and Ryan Suter were bought out following last season.

Kaprizov won the Calder Trophy in June, getting 99 of 100 first-place votes; he's the first Wild player to claim the NHL's rookie of the year award.

Originally drafted in the fifth round (135th overall) in 2015, he played in Russia until last season, and was on the gold-medal winning Russian Olympic team in 2018. He led the Kontinental Hockey League in goals twice while playing for CSK Moscow and was captain of Russia's junior national team in 2017.

The Wild opens training camp on Wednesday at Tria Rink.

The season opener is Oct. 15 in Anaheim.