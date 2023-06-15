In a wide-ranging interview on former teammate Patrick Beverley's podcast this week, Timberwolves big man Karl Anthony-Towns talked about the chemistry he had with Beverley on and off the court in 2021-22 and the legacy he hopes to leave when his playing days are over.

It was all worth listening to — and it was interesting to see/hear Towns on another podcast so soon after he was on with the Clippers' Paul George — but the best stuff that was teased in the introduction finally came nearly 40 minutes into the episode.

Towns was asked about his future in Minnesota, and he talked about how he thinks the Wolves are solid and will be better next season with more time to gel.

But he also offered this: "Future-wise, I see everyone is trying to sell my house but me."

That was a humorous way to describe trade rumors that have sparked up again this offseason as a lot of us connect the dots: the Wolves underachieved last year, their experiment with KAT and Rudy Gobert was not a success and they're staring at a future with a lot of money tied up in just a few players just as a new collective bargaining agreement makes that more complicated.

If a player is going to be traded, it's probably Towns. And if it's going to happen, it makes sense that it would happen this offseason.

But are those rumors simply that? Towns addressed it, as I talked about on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast.

His summary was interesting, to say the least.

"The rumors are as true or as false as Minnesota makes them to be," Towns said, which is the kind of quote that leaves plenty of room for parsing.

I'm not even sure how to interpret what he said, other than to wonder if Towns thinks some of the chatter is being generated by the Wolves.

While it doesn't sound like Towns is too worried about things either way — "I'm a pro. I'm going to do what I do," he said — it does seem like he's working hard this offseason to frame himself in a certain light: as a great teammate and special player.

Beverley is clearly an ally, as they spent a lot of time talking about Beverley's admiration for KAT's overall game.

"If the Minnesota Timberwolves trade KAT, it's one of the worst things they can do right now," Beverley said.

That's especially true if KAT's self-assessment proves correct.

"I feel like when my time's up and I retire and I put the shoes up... I feel like there's going to be people who are going to say that I changed the game," Towns said. "And I'm going to be very appreciative of that."

He's not there yet. Whether he gets there — and whether it's with the Wolves or someone else — remains to be seen.

Here are four more things to know today:

*One of the most prominent rumors with KAT involves a deal to Portland that involves the No. 3 pick — which the Wolves would presumably use on point guard Scoot Henderson. ESPN's latest mock draft has Henderson going No. 3 to the Blazers, but they already have Damian Lillard.

*Speaking of drafts, here's a good look at who the Twins might take at No. 5 overall in a few weeks.

*Carlos Correa sporting a 1.282 OPS thanks to six extra base hits in his last six games — three of which proved pivotal in Twins wins, including a two-run triple Wednesday — is a nice response to a dismal start to the year.

*Chip Scoggins has done it again with his Tyrell Terry story.