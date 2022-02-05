Count receiver Justin Jefferson among the players happy with the Vikings' choice to make Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell the next head coach. Talking with NFL Media in Las Vegas before the Pro Bowl, Jefferson said he's pleased with having the head coach on his side of the ball, which he could see even more as the Vikings hire the coach that directs the Rams' passing attack.

"I've been watching the Rams offense for a minute now. They get their playmakers the ball," Jefferson said. "They have some tremendous plays, Cooper Kupp wide open all the time. I'm excited for it. This is my first head coach that's going to be on the offensive side instead of defensive side, so, I'm happy."

Nobody was targeted more frequently than Kupp, who saw 22 more passes thrown his way than the next receiver — the Packers' Davante Adams. Jefferson ranked fourth in targets last season, trailing Kupp by 24. Jefferson was also more productive than anyone other than Kupp with 1,616 yards, breaking defenses wide open with 27 catches of at least 20 yards. The only other receiver with more, Kupp, had 30.

Jefferson, who turns 23 in June, became the first player in NFL history with at least 3,000 receiving yards in two seasons, though he was reminded about falling just 17 yards shy of Randy Moss' single-season record last year.

He said surpassing Moss' 1,632 yards from 2003 will be a personal goal next season.

"I still didn't beat the record yet," Jefferson said. "So, next year the goal is to beat the record."

Jefferson is one of five Vikings players, including running back Dalvin Cook, safety Harrison Smith, right tackle Brian O'Neill and quarterback Kirk Cousins, on the NFC roster for the week's all-star events in Las Vegas and Sunday's exhibition.