ALBANY, MINN – Wiping tears from his eyes, the owner of a Stearns County bar and restaurant told a disappointed crowd of supporters Monday that he wouldn't be opening for business in defiance of a state order.

"I'm not standing here in tears because I'm happy to open," Kris Schiffler said, speaking through a bullhorn to several hundred people crowding the sidewalk outside Shady's Hometown Tavern and Event Center. "I'm standing here in tears because the attorney general has just shut us down."

Just before his well-publicized noon opening, Stearns County Judge William Cashman issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Shady's chain of six restaurants from opening for dine-in service Monday. Cashman ordered all parties to appear in court May 22 for a hearing on a lawsuit brought by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"Our attorney has advised us not to open our doors," Schiffler said, prompting a smattering of boos and shouts from the crowd, estimated at between 200 and 300 people.

"This has never been about money," he said. "It's about our freedom. This is a fight for the small businesses."

Few masks and little social distancing were seen among the throng crowding Railroad Av. in this town of 2,700 residents some 85 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

Crowds gathered outside Shady's Hometown Tavern in Albany, Minn. on Monday but the tavern did not reopen.

Supporters hugged and shook hands with one another as Shady's employees weaved their way through the crowd, selling T-shirts for $20. Many people traveled an hour or more to be here in support of small businesses and what they called their constitutional rights.

"I drove an hour and a half to get here," said Denise Rieke, owner of a bar in Gibbon, Minn., a Sibley County town of about 760 residents. "I can't live on takeout orders.

"We can be as safe [in a bar] as in Walmart or Menards."

Many of Schiffel's supporters echoed her thoughts, saying the governor's orders have been unfair to small businesses.

"We're all in this storm together — we're just in different boats," said Alan Loch, whose goldsmithing business in Buffalo, Minn., has been shut down.

"A lot of people would rather die than lose their livelihood or their constitutional rights," said Connor Heinen of St. Cloud, holding an American flag.

In his order, the judge acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic as representing "one of the greatest public health emergencies Minnesota has endured in recent history" and noted its "recent rapid increase of confirmed cases in Stearns County, from just 55 in early May to 1,161 by May 7."

Bars and restaurants in Minnesota have been ordered closed since mid-March, though they can offer takeout and delivery service. Recent legislative action also permitted to-go sales of beer, cider, hard seltzer or wine with food orders.

Cashman found "good cause to believe that the State will likely prevail on the merits of its claims that Defendants are about to violate" Walz's executive order, which the judge described as designed to "slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in order to protect public health and safety."

His temporary injunction "will help protect the public's health and safety as well as the health and safety of Defendants' patrons and employees," Cashman wrote Monday.

Cashman agreed that Ellison's office showed that Shady's patrons, employees "and the general public will suffer irreparable harm" unless the chain was temporarily stopped from providing on-site consumption at the six locations before Walz's order expired.

Schiffler had posted on social media about his plans to reopen in defiance of the governor's order. As late as an hour before the judge's order, Schiffler maintained that he'd go ahead with his plan.

He's also used social media to rouse support, opening a GoFundMe account that had raised $206,000 by Monday afternoon. Schiffler said he planned to use the money for legal fees.