The Twins returned from the West Coast, where winning one of five games against the Dodgers and Angels left them 21⁄ 2 games behind the first-place Guardians in the American League Central.

At 58-55, they are only three games over .500 and two games out of the final wild-card spot. Cleveland is playing a doubleheader against the visiting Tigers today.

Joe Ryan starts tonight for the Twins (6:40 p.m., BSN) at Target Field as they open a seven-game homestand, with three against the Royals and four against Texas.

Ryan is 8-5 with a 3.95 ERA and will face KC lefthander Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02).

The Twins have Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton at the top of the order, with Buxton playing center field.

ROYALS LINEUP

MJ Melendez, RF

Bobby Witt Jr., 3B

Salvador Perez, C

Vinnie Pasquantino, DH

Michael Massey, 2B

Nate Eaton, LF

Nick Pratto, 1B

Kyle Isbel, CF

Nicky Lopez, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Jose Miranda, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Nick Gordon, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, C