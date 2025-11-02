Less than two months ago, the Vikings looked like a model franchise.
Immensely popular locally, intensely respected nationally, the Vikings seemed to be succeeding on every front — ownership, facilities, front-office decision-making, coaching, roster-building, player contentedness, even game-day presentation.
As the Vikings prepare to play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday, that reputation is as much in peril as their season.
Win, and the Vikings will remain in contention for a playoff spot.
Lose, and they will, realistically, be out of the running, which would mean a sixth straight season without a playoff victory.
Win with J.J. McCarthy playing well, and there will be a rational form of hope that he can become the young, franchise quarterback the Vikings have craved since Fran Tarkenton retired.
Another loss with McCarthy looking overmatched would mean that the rest of this season will become a laboratory for his development, which might be best for the long haul but would mean that this team has disappointed for the second time in three seasons.