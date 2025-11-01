With potent Lions up next, reeling Vikings defense is not in ‘panic mode’

Minnesota’s defense has changed in the 10 months since the last trip to Detroit. The Vikings (3-4) have lost back-to-back games as they travel to face the back-to-back NFC North-champion Lions (5-2) on Sunday. In their four losses this season, the Vikings have been run on by both stars and backups. As the schedule presents graduate-level quarterbacks, they have failed those tests. So far, little help has come from their own offense.