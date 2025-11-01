With potent Lions up next, reeling Vikings defense is not in ‘panic mode’

Safety Harrison Smith’s 13th trip to Ford Field needs to go better than his 12th, when the Vikings’ chances at the NFC’s No. 1 seed last season were shattered by the freight train that is Sunday’s foe – the Detroit Lions – and the horn that blares inside the stadium after every Lions score.
“Probably the most electric I’ve seen that place, and rightfully so,” Smith said of the Vikings’ 31-9 loss in last year’s regular season finale. “They’re proud of their team and they should be. They’re doing good things.”
“It certainly has changed since 2012,” he added.
Minnesota’s defense has changed in the 10 months since the last trip to Detroit. The Vikings (3-4) have lost back-to-back games as they travel to face the back-to-back NFC North-champion Lions (5-2) on Sunday. In their four losses this season, the Vikings have been run on by both stars and backups. As the schedule presents graduate-level quarterbacks, they have failed those tests. So far, little help has come from their own offense.
The multitude of defensive problems, compounded by injuries, are stark for an expensive and veteran-laden group that expected to play deep into January.
“We’re not satisfied with where we’re at,” Smith said. “We need to do a better job stopping the run, making more plays on the ball, tighter in coverage, not giving up as many explosives.
“It sounds like a lot when I say it,” he added.
That’s not a small amount of baggage to carry into Detroit, where quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are showing that they were built to last despite offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leaving to coach the Bears this season.