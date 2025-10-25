Scoggins: What do the Vikings do well? Not much. Who are the Vikings? No idea.

The Vikings were built upon the premise of being physical bullies in the trenches. Injuries and ineffectiveness have tossed that script into a fire pit.
Veterans Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen were signed to fortify the defensive line. Their impact has been minimal. Pro Football Focus ranks Hargrave 108 out of 136 defensive linemen in overall grade. Allen is 96th.
Center Ryan Kelly is sidelined after suffering two concussions in three weeks. Right guard Will Fries is ranked 42nd out of 83 guards by PFF.
The defense’s disappearance is most alarming because other than Andrew Van Ginkel, coordinator Brian Flores has his full complement of personnel. Known for causing disruption with an array of disguises and pressures, the defense doesn’t appear to be fooling anyone, nor taking anything away.
They already have allowed two opponents to rush for 200 yards. And Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert shredded their pass defense in consecutive games, combining to complete 77% of their passes for 553 yards and six touchdowns.
Next up is what might be the NFL’s most explosive offense in Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and collection of skill players.