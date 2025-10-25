Vikings

Scoggins: What do the Vikings do well? Not much. Who are the Vikings? No idea.

The first seven games of the Vikings season have revealed the difference between a plan on paper and results on the field.

Columnist Icon

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2025 at 5:42PM
Vikings fans Cris and Krina Contreras of Bakersfield, Calif., react after kicker Will Reichard missed a field goal in the second quarter Thursday against the Chargers. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings played their seventh game Thursday night. Not quite half of the season but still a large enough sample to glean some insight into a team’s identity.

Thus, here is a pertinent question: What do the Vikings do well?

Run the ball? No.

Stop the run? No.

Dominate opponents along the line of scrimmage? No.

Create turnovers? No.

Make things difficult for competent quarterbacks? No.

Even a clear advantage at wide receiver is being negated by an offensive line decimated by injuries and the ripple effect contributing to subpar quarterback play.

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-competitive 37-10 loss to the Chargers was both sobering and illuminating because it cannot be explained away by simply citing injuries. The Chargers were beat up physically too. Every team is dealing with injuries. That’s life in the NFL.

Kevin O’Connell didn’t have his team ready to play in a game that screamed for a sense of desperation, knowing the record and what is still to come. The quick turnaround for Thursday night games is brutal, but the Vikings didn’t put up a fight once Isaiah Rodgers’ pick-six interception was overturned on the Chargers’ second offensive play.

Everything about their performance was exasperating, starting with O’Connell’s pass call on third-and-1 on the opening possession, to the continuation of undisciplined penalties (Dallas Turner’s senseless roughing the passer), the sight of Carson Wentz in agony after every hit but being allowed to continue in a blowout, and a defense that has completely fallen apart.

Related Coverage

A season that began with high expectations is suddenly hanging by fingertips at the edge of a cliff. They needed a miracle comeback/Bears choke to win the opener, and their other two wins came against the Bengals without Joe Burrow and the Browns with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel making his first NFL start. Hardly inspiring.

The first seven games have revealed the difference between a plan on paper and results on the field. Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hit a jackpot with his free-agent class in 2024. His repeated draft failures forced him to lean on that methodology again in trying to improve the roster, yet splashy signings have not produced splashy performances. The personnel on the field Thursday looked old and slow, especially on defense.

Many of us fell into the age-old trap of focusing on a player’s past results in setting expectations, rather than acknowledging that a fountain of youth doesn’t exist in the NFL. Signing players on the wrong side of 30 with injury histories is always risky.

The Vikings were built upon the premise of being physical bullies in the trenches. Injuries and ineffectiveness have tossed that script into a fire pit.

Veterans Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen were signed to fortify the defensive line. Their impact has been minimal. Pro Football Focus ranks Hargrave 108 out of 136 defensive linemen in overall grade. Allen is 96th.

Center Ryan Kelly is sidelined after suffering two concussions in three weeks. Right guard Will Fries is ranked 42nd out of 83 guards by PFF.

The defense’s disappearance is most alarming because other than Andrew Van Ginkel, coordinator Brian Flores has his full complement of personnel. Known for causing disruption with an array of disguises and pressures, the defense doesn’t appear to be fooling anyone, nor taking anything away.

They already have allowed two opponents to rush for 200 yards. And Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert shredded their pass defense in consecutive games, combining to complete 77% of their passes for 553 yards and six touchdowns.

Next up is what might be the NFL’s most explosive offense in Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and collection of skill players.

What unfolded Thursday night at Los Angeles is the kind of loss that keeps coaches up at night. O’Connell, his staff and players have a lot to discuss, analyze and fix, assuming that last part is still possible.

The quarterback question should not even be a discussion at this point. J.J. McCarthy’s ankle should be healed enough for him to play. Get him back on the field and restart his development.

The Vikings don’t have an identity at this point. Not on offense or defense, something that is reliable regardless of circumstance. That is a jarring admission for a veteran team that was constructed to win now.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Scoggins: What do the Vikings do well? Not much. Who are the Vikings? No idea.

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image
Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The first seven games of the Vikings season have revealed the difference between a plan on paper and results on the field.

Vikings

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell feeling positive about health of J.J. McCarthy, two offensive tackles

card image

Vikings

Chargers follow the Eagles’ lead, using chunk plays to scorch the Vikings defense

card image