RandBall: Why Thursday Night Football feels so important for the Vikings

(NOTE: Would you like to be alerted when I post new content? Sign up here to get one — and only one, I promise — email delivered to your inbox.)
In another season, or had the Vikings gotten off to a different start, this Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chargers might feel like one of the least significant games on the schedule.
An AFC opponent? On short rest? On the West Coast? Just do your best and live to fight another day.
But the Vikings do not have the luxury of treating any games as disposable. By virtue of a frustrating and injury-riddled 3-3 start that has left head coach Kevin O’Connell at times sounding as exasperated as he can get, Thursday’s game instead feels like it carries an enormous amount of weight.
I talked about that on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, which you can find on all major audio platforms or on YouTube.
Let’s start today’s 10 things to know with specific reasons this game against the Chargers feels particularly important for the Vikings.
- Any game when a team is at a .500 record is significant. With a win, the Vikings would be 4-3 with some margin for error against the Lions and Ravens in the next two weeks. With a loss, the Vikings would be 3-4 and staring at the possibility of 3-5 with a loss at Detroit next week.
- I ran a simulation of the rest of the Vikings’ season using the New York Times’ tool. First, I had them winning seven of their final 11 games, including Thursday against the Chargers. That led to a 10-7 record and a 59% chance of making the postseason. Then I changed the win over the Chargers to a loss. That dropped the Vikings to 9-8 and just an 8% chance of making the playoffs.
- KOC could use a hug. Or maybe just his preferred young quarterback to be 100% healthy instead of relying on veteran Carson Wentz for a fifth straight game. Or particularly a win over the coach that was also vying for the Vikings job in 2022. J.J. McCarthy seems like he should be ready to play the Lions in 10 days. The “mini-bye” might also help other banged-up players, particularly tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw. A frustrating first six games could be smoothed over with a win and a more positive future trajectory.
- The Vikings have flat-out not played well for most of this season. Outside of the romp over the Bengals, they have held a lead for just 23 minutes and are a minus-9 in turnover differential in their other five games. They’re fortunate to be 3-3, and they need to take advantage of still being in the mix.
- The Chargers are just 1-3 in their past four. This is a very winnable game, even if the Vikings are slight underdogs. They need to hit reset on their season now.
- Timberwolves fans had similar angst as Vikings fans for three quarters of Wednesday’s opener against Portland. But then an interesting lineup and the brilliance of Anthony Edwards saved the day in a 118-114 win.
- Donte DiVincenzo started at point guard Wednesday for the Wolves. Mike Conley Jr. came off the bench. Rob Dillingham was supposed to be part of the rotation, or so we thought. None of them played in the fourth quarter.
- The Wild, on the other hand, finished a dreadful road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Devils. They aren’t scoring 5-on-5 and now they aren’t scoring on the power play, either, which must mean they aren’t scoring.
- The Wolves victory over Portland came just hours before Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, a former Wolves guard, was arrested in a gambling probe.
- Also on Thursday’s podcast, La Velle E. Neal III joined me to talk about his recent interview with Rocco Baldelli and to give an update on the Twins’ managerial search.