Souhan: Jim Harbaugh wants this meeting with the Vikings to go his way

Jim Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in football history. He’s also one of the quirkiest.
Reading his mind requires a Ouija board, Tarot cards and an interpreter, but we can surmise this much:
Harbaugh doesn’t want to lose to Kevin O’Connell again.
Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings to replace the fired Mike Zimmer. The Vikings were not impressed by Harbaugh’s quirky personality or seeming assumption that the job was his for the taking.
While Harbaugh was deciding what color he should paint his office at TCO Performance Center, the Vikings were finalizing a contract with Kevin O’Connell.
All summer, this showdown between two excellent coaches who once vied for the same job promised to feel epic.
The Vikings were coming off a 14-win season and grooming the quarterback with whom Harbaugh won a national championship at Michigan, J.J. McCarthy.
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in 2024, Harbaugh’s first season, and looked primed to join the shortlist of legitimate Super Bowl contenders.