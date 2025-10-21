Analysis: J.J. McCarthy’s long-term future remains the Vikings’ guiding principle

“It’s been in some of the movements, the reactionary movements within the pocket, being able to use his athleticism to protect himself in the pocket, and then as he’s able to work through progressions,” O’Connell said. “I feel really good about the work we’ve done on his foundation of his fundamentals. That’s been pretty evident through the work that he’s done. And he’s really made a commitment to doing that. It’s really just about, ‘Hey, there’s maybe a guy that gets edged, and I don’t really know the movement I’m going to have to make.’ That’s where he still feels it. He doesn’t have the ability to do that pain-free.”