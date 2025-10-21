Sports

RandBall: Vikings fans are getting antsy to see J.J. McCarthy play again

Young QB J.J. McCarthy has already missed four games with a high ankle sprain. The patience of Vikings fans is being tested yet again.

Columnist Icon

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2025 at 4:08PM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) jokes with Carson Wentz during a practice last week. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It was only six weeks ago that J.J. McCarthy led the Vikings to a stirring Monday Night Football comeback victory over the Bears, seemingly building on a legend-in-the-making with three fourth-quarter touchdowns and by asking his teammates before the rally, “Is there anywhere else you’d rather be?”

McCarthy subsequently earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, then witnessed the birth of his first child later in the week, and then ... he was confused against Atlanta, then hobbled, then ruled out for Week 3.

We haven’t seen him take a snap since then, and my sense is that Vikings fans are getting antsy.

There was hope that McCarthy would return faster, particularly when the Vikings didn’t put him on injured reserve.

But Carson Wentz has started four games. There was a bye week in there, too. Now it’s a short week, and we’ll see what happens when the Vikings return to practice Tuesday in preparation for a West Coast trip to play the Chargers.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, of course, should not (and will not) pay attention to the moods and whims of fans. He will remain determined not to fail his young quarterback before his young quarterback fails him.

Nonetheless, you can feel the angst. I talked about that on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

Let’s talk about it more at the start of today’s 10 things to know:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • This year is supposed to be Year 1 of the true Vikings plan even if O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are in Year 4. They have their hand-picked young quarterback. He came into the year healthy and they cleared the deck for him to be Week 1 starter. A franchise that has had a fitful time developing young QBs and often has resorted to veteran stopgaps was finally going to break that cycle. Then McCarthy struggled. And got hurt again, after missing all of last season. And now his recovery seems to be taking longer, or at least is on a very generous timeline, that is designed to help McCarthy succeed in the long run but feels agonizing in the present.
    • Fans realize Carson Wentz is a stopgap. He is graded No. 35 out of 37 eligible NFL QBs this season by Pro Football Focus. He will play well enough to win and poorly enough to lose, often in the same game. He’s not the same caliber QB as Kirk Cousins, but he is the same in that the ceiling and floor are too close to each other. A full year of Wentz would be spinning your wheels on the way to an 8-9 or 9-8 record.
      • Fans can also see that Sam Darnold (No. 1 grade from PFF) and Daniel Jones (No. 9) are smoothly operating offenses for winning teams. They see Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick in 2024 that the Vikings coveted but nonetheless had no realistic chance of drafting, starting to break out with the Patriots. There is QB envy, and the only cure is seeing McCarthy play and do good things.
        • I think most Vikings fans would still consider this season a success if the team missed the playoffs but we learned that McCarthy is on a reasonable trajectory to becoming a top-10 quarterback. The only way we can know that is if he plays.
          • That will come soon enough, of course, but never soon enough. So we look for breadcrumbs: both McCarthy and Wentz were listed as “limited” on Monday’s initial estimated injury report. What might that mean for Thursday? Panthers QB Bryce Young suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday but hasn’t yet been ruled out for next week.
            • People are just less patient in general. We are a culture conditioned to expect convenience, and waiting for anything is not convenient. Waiting for McCarthy is particularly agonizing for long-suffering fans. But that’s all they can do for now.
              • The Wild played the most Wild game of the season so far, which is to say it was tight and low-scoring. The result was a much-needed 3-1 win over the Rangers.
                • It’s the Blue Jays vs. the Dodgers in the World Series after George Springer rallied Toronto to a 4-3 win in Game 7 of the ALCS over Seattle. My guess is that most Americans are rooting for the Canadian team.
                  • The Wolves used to be the worst franchise. Now they are among the best. I’ll talk more about that with Chris Hine on a special season preview podcast that will be out soon.
                    • And Randy Johnson will join me on Wednesday’s regular show to talk Gophers football. After a big win over Nebraska, it’s on to Iowa.
                      about the writer

                      about the writer

                      Michael Rand

                      Columnist / Reporter

                      Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

                      See Moreicon

                      More from Sports

                      See More

                      Sports

                      RandBall: Vikings fans are getting antsy to see J.J. McCarthy play again

                      Staff headshot
                      Michael Rand
                      card image
                      Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune

                      Young QB J.J. McCarthy has already missed four games with a high ankle sprain. The patience of Vikings fans is being tested yet again.

                      Wild

                      Wild rookie Danila Yurov quickly adjusting to the NHL, gets big thrill from first goal

                      card image

                      Wolves

                      The Wolves were the worst team in all of men’s sports. Now they could be Minnesota’s best hope for a title.

                      card image