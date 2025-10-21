Takeaways: Danila Yurov’s first NHL goal lifts Wild past Rangers 3-1

NEW YORK – The Wild finally played an offense struggling more than theirs.
After ending a historic scoring scoring drought, the Rangers resumed their rut, and the Wild squeaked by 3-1 Monday night at Madison Square Garden to end their three-game losing streak.
Rookie forward Danila Yurov scored his first NHL goal in his fifth career game, converting a rebound in the third period to split a 1-1 tie that had been in place since the first period.
“I’m happy to be here, to score first goal,” Yurov said.
Kirill Kaprizov polished off the victory with an empty-netter, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves.
Overall, the Wild are 3-3-1.
“It felt more like us,” Gustavsson said.
How it happened
While New York goalie Igor Shesterkin was sprawled on his back, Yurov pounced on a loose puck and his shot banked in off Shesterkin’s stick 8 minutes, 16 seconds into the third before Kaprizov’s 136-footer with 1:36 left (his first point in three games) to complete the Wild’s rally.