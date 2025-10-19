Sports

Wild searching for consistency through early part of season

A veteran team with an established core, Minnesota is integrating the young players. The results are complicated and incomplete.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 19, 2025 at 6:55PM
The Wild have struggled to begin the 2025-26 season. Above, Wild winger Marcus Foligno tussles with the Flyer's Nicolas Deslauriers on Saturday during the Wild's 2-1 OT loss. (Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA – Experienced but learning.

Passing and failing.

Behind to get ahead.

Six games in, watching the Wild is like looking through a kaleidoscope: What to make of them changes depending on the perspective.

They’re a veteran team with an established core, but they’re integrating new and young players.

This means they’re evolving at a stop-and-go pace, with just as much progress as problems. And while this transition is necessary for the long-term trajectory of the Wild, they’ve regressed from the team that started so impressively a year ago or even the version that challenged Vegas in the playoffs.

In other words, the Wild are complicated and incomplete, their winless weekend against Washington and Philadelphia proving their complexity.

“There’s going to be some growing pains,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said, “and there’s some things we have to iron out.”

As peculiar as that sounds for a roster whose majority has spent most if not all their NHL careers with the Wild, it’s true.

The Wild (2-3-1) had five players in action Friday vs. the Capitals that weren’t in the lineup at the beginning of last season; on Saturday against the Flyers, that number was seven.

So, there is familiarity, but the Wild are different, and they’re playing like it.

That no-nonsense style that led to their sizzling start in 2024 when they ruled the road and never trailed for the first 19 periods of the season, hasn’t showed up consistently.

There were flashes in the season opener, the 5-0 win at St. Louis, but since then, the aggressive offense and defense that made the Wild a tough out for the Golden Knights just six months earlier haven’t synced up: They were flimsy in the 7-4 loss to Columbus, had a third-period collapse before regrouping for a 4-3 shootout victory over Los Angeles and were close but not close enough to fall 5-2 to Dallas at the outset of their current road trip.

But the red flag was getting schooled 5-1 by Washington because of how passive the Wild were.

Their system requires assertiveness and attentiveness to succeed and without that, the Wild were overwhelmed by the reality of what they want to be.

“The No. 1 thing to win regularly in the league is you have to be the most competitive team on the ice,” coach John Hynes said, “and then from there your habits, your execution, your structure, all those things come to fruition and when you don’t have that at a high enough level, then it’s not going to work.”

The next night in Philadelphia, the Wild corrected their competitive imbalance, but at a cost.

“If you want to win, you have to be the most competitive team on the ice,” Hynes said, “and you can’t beat yourself.”

The Wild gave up the tying goal when the Flyers intercepted David Jiricek’s clear, and Owen Tippett banked his own rebound in off goalie Jesper Wallstedt. Earlier in the shift, the Wild had a chance to get the puck into the offensive zone and didn’t.

“I’m looking at the plays before that,” Hynes said. “[Jiricek] was under duress. We never should have been in that position.”

In overtime, Joel Eriksson Ek hit the post, and Stillwater’s Noah Cates hit the net to finalize Philadelphia’s 2-1 comeback. Going back to the beginning of last season, this was the first time the Wild didn’t win when leading after two periods; they were on a 31-0 run.

Trial and error.

Up and down.

Good and bad.

The power play and its 10 goals have been the Wild’s best feature, but the offense as a whole is in a funk; not only are the Wild’s six 5-on-5 goals tied for the fewest in the NHL, but they had just 30 combined shots vs. the Capitals and Flyers.

Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson were solid in both games, but the Wild didn’t take advantage. Ditto for the defense, which was sharper but still undermined by the Wild’s decisions with the puck.

“You have to be a highly competitive team,” Hynes reiterated. “You can’t beat yourself.”

Compared to the past, the Wild are off.

But if they slingshot in the future, they’re on the right path.

That’s what at stake with their next move, not to mention taking care of the present. Their potential won’t be clear until they’re healthy, but the Wild can start to create that muscle memory now.

And as much as a kaleidoscope alters perception, it also reveal patterns.

What kind of predictability the Wild want to be known for is up to them.

