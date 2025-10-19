PHILADELPHIA – Experienced but learning.
Passing and failing.
Behind to get ahead.
Six games in, watching the Wild is like looking through a kaleidoscope: What to make of them changes depending on the perspective.
They’re a veteran team with an established core, but they’re integrating new and young players.
This means they’re evolving at a stop-and-go pace, with just as much progress as problems. And while this transition is necessary for the long-term trajectory of the Wild, they’ve regressed from the team that started so impressively a year ago or even the version that challenged Vegas in the playoffs.
In other words, the Wild are complicated and incomplete, their winless weekend against Washington and Philadelphia proving their complexity.
“There’s going to be some growing pains,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said, “and there’s some things we have to iron out.”