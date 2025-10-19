There were flashes in the season opener, the 5-0 win at St. Louis, but since then, the aggressive offense and defense that made the Wild a tough out for the Golden Knights just six months earlier haven’t synced up: They were flimsy in the 7-4 loss to Columbus, had a third-period collapse before regrouping for a 4-3 shootout victory over Los Angeles and were close but not close enough to fall 5-2 to Dallas at the outset of their current road trip.