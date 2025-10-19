Takeaways: Wild remain winless on road trip with 2-1 overtime loss to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA – Wild coach John Hynes figured it was probably better for his team to get back on the ice after a ghastly loss Friday night to the Capitals.
The effort he saw was more intentional than in that 5-1 mismatch, but the result was similar: After blowing a third-period lead, the Wild were downed 2-1 in overtime by the Flyers on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena to drop to 2-3-1 overall.
Stillwater’s Noah Cates broke the 1-1 tie, Vladimir Tarasenko nabbed his first goal with the Wild, and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19 shots as the Wild picked up their first point on their five-game road trip following regulation losses at Dallas and Washington.
How it happened
Cates scored 2 minutes, 36 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime after Philadelphia erased the Wild’s 1-0 lead 7:10 into the third when Owen Tippett collected his own rebound and banked it in off Wallstedt.
Earlier, the Wild went on an 8-0 run in shots to start the second, with Tarasenko’s tally kicking off the pressure 1:55 into the period.
Tarasenko’s goal against goalie Dan Vladar (15 saves) couldn’t have been more as-advertised, the veteran winger crushing a one-timer set up by Marco Rossi. The Flyers challenged to check if the Wild were off-side, but the goal counted. They were unsuccessful on the ensuing power play and went 0-for-3; Philadelphia was 0-for-2.
The Flyers were better as the second progressed, and they didn’t disappear in the third period, either.
Before Tippett’s equalizer, Wallstedt, in his second start and coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Kings on Monday, thwarted a breakaway for Sean Couturier.