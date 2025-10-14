Jesper Wallstedt salvages a victory for Wild by stopping all four Kings shots in shootout

When he was younger, Jesper Wallstedt’s dad Jonas used to tell him 3-0 was the hardest lead in hockey.
The goalie’s return to the NHL proved father knows best.
“Seemed like there was something to it,” Wallstedt said.
After the Wild overwhelmed Los Angeles in the first period with three power play goals, the Kings climbed out of that hole in the third before Wallstedt and the Wild reset for a 4-3 shootout victory Monday night at Grand Casino Arena that kicked off his tenure as the team’s backup with a feel-good debut.
“As long as we get the two points and win, I’m going to be happy,” he said. “I don’t care how it looks.”
Early on, Wallstedt’s effort looked shutout-worthy.
He had an answer for every Los Angeles shot through two periods and with the Wild comfortably ahead after their power play went on a 3-for-4 tear in the first, the coast appeared clear for a textbook win … until the Kings turned the page.
Their pressure improved in the second, but they didn’t elude Wallstedt until the third period: The first goal was a bank shot off his back, and the second came on the power play. Then with only 46 seconds to go in the period and Los Angeles in desperation mode, Adrian Kempe buried a deflected puck to send the Wild and Wallstedt back to Square One.