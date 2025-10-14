Wild

Jesper Wallstedt salvages a victory for Wild by stopping all four Kings shots in shootout

In his first start of the season, the young backup had to rally after his team gave up a three-goal lead.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2025 at 11:30AM
Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt celebrates after stopping the fourth shootout attempt of the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at Grand Casino Arena. The Wild beat the Kings 4-3. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When he was younger, Jesper Wallstedt’s dad Jonas used to tell him 3-0 was the hardest lead in hockey.

The goalie’s return to the NHL proved father knows best.

“Seemed like there was something to it,” Wallstedt said.

After the Wild overwhelmed Los Angeles in the first period with three power play goals, the Kings climbed out of that hole in the third before Wallstedt and the Wild reset for a 4-3 shootout victory Monday night at Grand Casino Arena that kicked off his tenure as the team’s backup with a feel-good debut.

“As long as we get the two points and win, I’m going to be happy,” he said. “I don’t care how it looks.”

Early on, Wallstedt’s effort looked shutout-worthy.

He had an answer for every Los Angeles shot through two periods and with the Wild comfortably ahead after their power play went on a 3-for-4 tear in the first, the coast appeared clear for a textbook win … until the Kings turned the page.

Their pressure improved in the second, but they didn’t elude Wallstedt until the third period: The first goal was a bank shot off his back, and the second came on the power play. Then with only 46 seconds to go in the period and Los Angeles in desperation mode, Adrian Kempe buried a deflected puck to send the Wild and Wallstedt back to Square One.

No problem.

Not only was Wallstedt airtight in overtime, stopping three shots by the Kings during a 4-on-3 power play, but he was unbeatable in the shootout: His fourth save, against Andrei Kuzmenko, finalized the win after Marco Rossi scored for the Wild, and Wallstedt celebrated with a stick pump.

“I used to do it in Iowa last year the times we won in the shootout,” he said. “Just ended up happening out of excitement.”

The nod to his past was appropriate.

Despite the Wild blowing a three-goal lead, the struggles Wallstedt, 22, went through last season in the minors helped keep him focused after the Kings forced overtime.

A first-round pick out of Sweden in 2021, Wallstedt played up to his scouting report as a technically sound goaltender during his first two seasons in the American Hockey League, winning a combined 40 games.

But his effectiveness dipped in 2024-25, a curveball of a season for Wallstedt.

He went from being part of a three-goalie tandem on the Wild with veterans Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury to getting sent to Iowa because the Wild couldn’t afford to keep him on their roster due to their salary-cap bind. Wallstedt finished 9-14-4 and with a grim .879 save percentage.

“I know what it’s like losing,” he said. “I know what it’s been like to have bounces go against me. I know what it’s like to break down mentally. I’ve done it now. I know what that feeling is like.

“I know what mindset I should have to find success instead of failure.”

In overtime, Wallstedt felt in control even though he was tired, crediting the training he did in the summer.

He had no intel on what Los Angeles might try in the shootout, and he wants to keep it that way so he can rely on the read he makes in real time.

“Then we scored,” he said. “I just thought to myself, ‘This is the moment you’ve been dreaming for. You have the chance to win it for your team. Just go out and make the save the same way I’ve been doing it three shots before.’ Obviously, that happened.”

As a result, he earned his third career win and first at home and via the shootout.

Perhaps more importantly, though, was the significance behind the outcome.

The Wild are going to have to call on Wallstedt throughout the season — probably as soon as this weekend when they have another back-to-back on their road trip — and his perseverance through an up-and-down game builds trust with the team.

“Obviously, I wanted to start the season with a win,” he said. “With everything that’s been talked about and all the people that have doubted me, this felt really good. Just proving that I can do it. I would have loved to have kept it a low-scoring game, but it’s hockey. It happens.

“I felt like I played a well-structured game. I saw pucks. I kept them in front of me. Rebounds were good, and we won the game, which is all I care about.”

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

