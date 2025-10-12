Neal: Wild join ‘the club’ with Kaprizov's mega-deal

The Timberwolves are in the club, too. On Oct. 1, 1997 — four days after my first day at the Star Tribune — Kevin Garnett signed a six-year, $125 million contract. In addition to making him the highest-paid player in the NBA, it was the richest contract in professional sports. Garnett would win an NBA title — with Boston in 2008. Garnett was dealt there when he felt the Wolves weren’t doing enough to win.