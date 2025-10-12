Neal: Wild join ‘the club’ with Kaprizov's mega-deal

A group of Columbus Blue Jackets players warming up before Saturday night’s game against the Wild provided an obstacle course for an intrepid reporter charging down the tunnel at Grand Casino Arena in search of Bill Guerin.
Undaunted, the reporter weaved through the traffic, walked past the Wild locker room and found the president of hockey operations.
My first question: “How does it feel to join the club?”
Guerin: “What club?”
On Sept. 30, Kirill Kaprizov agreed to record-breaking eight-year, $136 million contract, the highest ever in the NHL in total salary and average annual value.
Since then, the Edmonton Oilers extended Connor McDavid for two years and $25 million — $12.5 million a year. Jack Eichel signed an eight-year, $108 million extension with Las Vegas — $13.5 million annually.
McDavid’s deal provides flexibility to add players and try to win a title in the next few seasons. The Golden Knights are Stanley Cup contenders, and Eichel’s deal lowers their cap space to zero.
Beginning next season, Kaprizov will earn $17 million a year. This after Kaprizov’s agent, Paul Theofanous, got another $1 million a year added to the deal, which is my one quibble with the deal. Kaprizov was going to make history. Why was it necessary to pull another mil out of the Wild? An excessive ask.