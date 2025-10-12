Takeaways: Wild’s home opener is spoiled with 7-4 loss to Blue Jackets

Instead of his longtime perch behind the bench, former Wild coach Jacques Lemaire stood at center ice alongside the team’s inaugural coaching staff and original General Manager Doug Risebrough for a ceremonial puck drop to commemorate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.
But once the action started, the Wild didn’t pay homage to Lemaire’s stingy defensive style.
They were dumped 7-4 by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena to suffer only their fourth regulation loss in a home opener.
How it happened
Kirill Marchenko’s hat trick included the 2-2 tiebreaker with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in the second period that gave Columbus a lead it would hold on to the rest of the way after the Wild rallied from the Blue Jackets scoring early in the first and second periods.
Just 2:29 in, Miles Wood was first to a dump-in and sent the puck five-hole on Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who was coming off a 5-0 shutout win at St. Louis on Thursday.
Then only seven seconds into the second, Marchenko flung in a shot from between the circles after Columbus won the initial faceoff and quickly moved into Wild territory. Overall, the Blues Jackets won 62% of faceoffs.
Later in the second, Matt Boldy buried a loose puck on the power play at 6:18 for his second goal in as many games. Columbus challenged the play, but video review determined the contact Joel Eriksson Ek made with Elvis Merzlikins was outside the crease, so it didn’t qualify as goalie interference.