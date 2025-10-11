Reusse: Wild match North Stars for years in Minnesota, but there’s no danger of losing this team

It has been amazing to see the Wild’s ability to take advantage of North Stars’ nostalgia by wearing their colors. Few remember, it seems, the average attendance dropped 4,000 per game from one season to the next early in North Stars history; that they averaged 7,838 in 1990-91 before that miraculous run to the Stanley Cup Final; that they sold to Green in the summer of ′90 for roughly $100 million less than Kaprizov will be making over the next nine seasons.