Reusse: Wild match North Stars for years in Minnesota, but there’s no danger of losing this team

The North Stars started the 1992-93 season in St. Louis on a Thursday night, then played the Blues in the home opener two nights later. This was the 26th year at Met Center for our originals in the modern NHL.
The North Stars reversed the result in the first game with a 5-2 victory. There were goals from Tommy Sjödin, Mike Craig, Mike Modano, Russ Courtnall and, finally, the Gator — Gaétan Duchesne — the last two goals were shorthanded. Jon Casey required 31 saves to get the victory.
The crowd that night was announced at 13,277, roughly 2,300 short of a sellout.
The luster of the North Stars’ all-time, unlikeliest appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in the spring of 1991 had worn off, better arrangements had not been forthcoming with owner Norm Green’s Bloomington lease, and the possibility of sharing the new Target Center in downtown Minneapolis was being floated.
Again, it was going to take strong incentives for Mr. Green, and the building still was owned privately by Marv Wolfenson and Harvey Ratner, Timberwolves co-owners.
Pat Forciea, a hot product in local public relations after being in on Paul Wellstone’s astounding senatorial upset of Rudy Boschwitz in 1990, was working for Green and offered this comment to reporters on the non-sellout:
“Our location has always been a minus. Season ticket-wise, we don’t do particularly well in downtown Minneapolis. Any number of businesses have made it clear that they want to see us downtown …"
Coach Bob Gainey had a different complaint after the impressive victory: