Wild

Kirill Kaprizov isn’t celebrating record NHL contract; he’s focused on Wild’s success

The Russian-born winger was on track for an MVP-caliber performance last season before surgery sidelined him.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2025 at 2:08PM
Kirill Kaprizov went through the photo stations at the Wild's media day on Sept. 17 at Tria Rink. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Forget a new car or digs, Kirill Kaprizov is iffy about even treating himself to a celebratory dinner after signing his record-breaking contract with the Wild.

“Maybe,” he said with a chuckle.

In fairness, it’s only been a week since the star winger secured an eight-year, $136 million extension to become the highest-paid player in NHL history, a title Kaprizov held even after Connor McDavid signed with Edmonton on Monday; the three-time MVP wanted a two-year, $25 million discount to keep the Oilers nimble as they chase a Stanley Cup.

But Kaprizov’s massive raise, which kicks in after this season, hasn’t handcuffed the Wild.

They further solidified their future over the weekend by re-signing goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a new five-year, $34 million deal, and they still have money to spend — then and now.

While the Wild’s long-term potential figured prominently in Kaprizov’s negotiations with the Wild, he is eager to start this season Thursday at St. Louis after another early playoff exit illuminated the gap the Wild need to bridge.

“I hope we can have [a] good start like last year,” he said. “Just enjoy. Enjoy the game.”

Kaprizov has long shied away from publicly assigning expectations to himself and the Wild, and that hasn’t changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you blame him?

He was on track for his best season a year ago and was the NHL MVP frontrunner until he went for surgery on a nagging injury and ended up missing half the season.

“We will see,” the three-time 40-goal scorer said. “I don’t know. I don’t like [to] say something. Just see how it’s going. I [didn’t] like [to] say something before.”

Related Coverage

The Wild still haven’t made it out of the first round of the playoffs with Kaprizov in their lineup, but their last try was one of their better attempts.

They were an offside away from winning Game 5 and hauling a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series back home with a chance to knock out Vegas — their style quicker and more aggressive, and the pressure bottled up the Golden Knights’ top players; Jack Eichel and Mark Stone didn’t have a point through the first three games.

“We played pretty good sometimes in [the] playoffs,” Kaprizov said. “But if you watch hockey, you’re like, ‘OK, OK, we’re good.’ But then Game 5, 6, and we lose at home. We’re done, again. I don’t know. It’s hard.”

That outcome showed how important the “small things” are, and despite Kaprizov and Matt Boldy going on a scoring spree against Vegas, “You need all four lines in [the] playoffs,” said Kaprizov, who is finishing up a five-year, $45 million contract this season. “Not just two or two-and-a-half.”

Although the Wild have finalized their roster, including rookies Zeev Buium and Danila Yurov and 21-year-olds Liam Ohgren and David Jiricek, they aren’t at full strength.

Jonas Brodin is still working his way back from offseason surgery, and Mats Zuccarello is still weeks away from returning from his surgery on a lower-body injury.

“I hope [he’ll be] back quicker,” Kaprizov said of his longtime linemate.

Ohgren and Yurov both auditioned to fill Zuccarello’s absence in the top-six forward group during training camp, and Marcus Foligno is the latest to get a look alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Up on the first line are Marco Rossi and Boldy next to Kaprizov, who feels healthy and strong.

“I’m not that young now,” he said. “I’m 28. My next contract is when I’m 29 next year. It starts next year then ... 37 years old, and you don’t know at 38 how many years you can play. Maybe [a] couple more.”

The nine years he’s committed to the Wild “is so much time,” Kaprizov said, and the concept of stability and security didn’t use to matter to him.

“I’m alone,” he said. “But if guys have kids and wives and everything, maybe I understand this, maybe to stay in [the] same spot all the time. Maybe it’s more comfy but when you alone, it’s easy to move.”

And yet he didn’t.

Kaprizov chose to stay, a decision that has turned what could have been a beginning-of-the end season to the end of the beginning.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Kirill Kaprizov isn’t celebrating record NHL contract; he’s focused on Wild’s success

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Russian-born winger was on track for an MVP-caliber performance last season before surgery sidelined him.

Wild

Wild players will populate Olympic rosters, but Russians won’t be allowed to compete

card image

Wild

You’ll get no road rage from even-keeled Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson

card image