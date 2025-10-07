Kirill Kaprizov isn’t celebrating record NHL contract; he’s focused on Wild’s success

Forget a new car or digs, Kirill Kaprizov is iffy about even treating himself to a celebratory dinner after signing his record-breaking contract with the Wild.
“Maybe,” he said with a chuckle.
In fairness, it’s only been a week since the star winger secured an eight-year, $136 million extension to become the highest-paid player in NHL history, a title Kaprizov held even after Connor McDavid signed with Edmonton on Monday; the three-time MVP wanted a two-year, $25 million discount to keep the Oilers nimble as they chase a Stanley Cup.
But Kaprizov’s massive raise, which kicks in after this season, hasn’t handcuffed the Wild.
They further solidified their future over the weekend by re-signing goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a new five-year, $34 million deal, and they still have money to spend — then and now.
While the Wild’s long-term potential figured prominently in Kaprizov’s negotiations with the Wild, he is eager to start this season Thursday at St. Louis after another early playoff exit illuminated the gap the Wild need to bridge.
“I hope we can have [a] good start like last year,” he said. “Just enjoy. Enjoy the game.”
Kaprizov has long shied away from publicly assigning expectations to himself and the Wild, and that hasn’t changed.