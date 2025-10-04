Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson gets $34 million contract extension

Filip Gustavsson likes staying out of the spotlight.
The goaltender even knows how to use Wild teammate Kirill Kaprizov as a human shield from it.
“Every time you walk off the bus in a new city, walk behind him,” Gustavsson shared, “and everyone wants Kirill’s autograph. You can just walk into your room and lay down in your bed and relax.”
This is also how Gustavsson felt alongside Marc-Andre Fleury during Fleury’s final season, like he could “sneak by” while the future Hall-of-Famer absorbed the attention.
“I could just focus on playing goalie and be myself,” Gustavsson said.
He can still do that and will get the opportunity to do so beginning Thursday when the Wild kick off their season at St. Louis, now with a new five-year, $34 million contract extension in tow.
The Wild announced the new deal on Saturday morning.
And this season, Gustavsson can no longer take a back seat on Fleury’s farewell tour.