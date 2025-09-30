Wild

Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to richest contract in NHL history

The Russian-born winger has set team scoring records since his arrival, and the extension is worth $136 million over eight seasons.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2025
Kirill Kaprizov was photographed during the Wild media day two weeks ago. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in NHL history.

They finally agreed to an extension with their superstar, and it’s an eight-year, $136 million pact that starts after next season.

Not only is this more than the $98 million deals handed out to Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in 2012 by the Wild, but the yearly average of $17 million would be be tops in the league when it kicks in since it’s more than the $14 million for Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

An inconspicuous fifth-round draft pick by the Wild in 2015, Kaprizov became the organization’s most prolific prospect as he remained in Russia and thrived as a goal-scoring phenom who captured a KHL championship and gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.

When he arrived in 2021, Kaprizov didn’t disappoint. After a historic NHL debut in which he became the first player to tally three points, including an overtime goal, Kaprizov was the near-unanimous recipient of the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie and signed a five-year, $45 million contract.

He set career highs and Wild records in Year 2 with 47 goals, 61 assists and 108 points and had two more 40-goal seasons — including 46 in 2023-24 — before getting derailed by injury last season.

Kaprizov, 28, was the MVP frontrunner in the first half of last season until the left winger was sidelined for surgery and returned just before the playoffs. He impressed with five goals in six games against Vegas before the Wild were eliminated in the first round; they haven’t advanced since 2015.

During his season-ending news conference, Kaprizov said he loves “everything” here” and that “it’s always, every time, about winning.”

President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin made it clear Kaprizov’s camp knew the Wild’s plan, which saw the team made subtle changes in free agency instead of spending the windfall that came with having the cost of the Parise and Suter buyouts drop exponentially and the NHL salary cap rising.

But the Wild do have the flexibility to adjust in-season, an on-the-fly boost that they were unable to pursue when they were up against the cap ceiling.

If Kaprizov didn’t sign with the Wild, he could have left as a free agent next summer.

He reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million offer during negotiations with the team.

Now, he’s staying where he’s the face of the franchise and a beloved fan favorite.

He’s formed a dynamic duo with veteran Mats Zuccarello, their chemistry leading the Wild offense, and Kaprizov has taken on the role of alternate captain with his leadership becoming more apparent as his English has improved.

Where the Wild will be in nine years after his new contract expires is anybody’s guess, but their future is more optimistic with Kaprizov in their lineup than without.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

