Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to richest contract in NHL history

The Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in NHL history.
They finally agreed to an extension with their superstar, and it’s an eight-year, $136 million pact that starts after next season.
Not only is this more than the $98 million deals handed out to Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in 2012 by the Wild, but the yearly average of $17 million would be be tops in the league when it kicks in since it’s more than the $14 million for Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.
An inconspicuous fifth-round draft pick by the Wild in 2015, Kaprizov became the organization’s most prolific prospect as he remained in Russia and thrived as a goal-scoring phenom who captured a KHL championship and gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.
When he arrived in 2021, Kaprizov didn’t disappoint. After a historic NHL debut in which he became the first player to tally three points, including an overtime goal, Kaprizov was the near-unanimous recipient of the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie and signed a five-year, $45 million contract.
He set career highs and Wild records in Year 2 with 47 goals, 61 assists and 108 points and had two more 40-goal seasons — including 46 in 2023-24 — before getting derailed by injury last season.
Kaprizov, 28, was the MVP frontrunner in the first half of last season until the left winger was sidelined for surgery and returned just before the playoffs. He impressed with five goals in six games against Vegas before the Wild were eliminated in the first round; they haven’t advanced since 2015.
During his season-ending news conference, Kaprizov said he loves “everything” here” and that “it’s always, every time, about winning.”