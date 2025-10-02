The most important draft pick the Wild have ever made wasn’t even theirs to begin with.
They didn’t have a fifth-rounder going into the 2015 draft because they traded it to Columbus three months earlier to acquire Jordan Leopold after his daughter memorably wrote a letter to “Minnesota Wild Coaches” asking them to trade for her dad.
But after a top-heavy draft for Boston, the Bruins were looking to move picks, and they offered the Wild a fifth for the Wild’s fifth the following year.
On the clock, at No. 135, the Wild circled back to someone they first considered in the second round, a good player but someone who was on the smaller side.
Then-assistant general manager Brent Flahr had scouted him overseas and although there was uncertainty about getting him here from Russia, Flahr figured why not?
“The best player he ever found,” Wild owner Craig Leipold said.
Kirill Kaprizov went from obscure draft choice to the highest-paid player in NHL history when the Wild signed the 28-year-old winger to an eight-year, $136 million contract extension that starts next year.
As stunning as that shift is, for Kaprizov and a franchise like the Wild hungry for a breakthrough, there were signs along the way that Kaprizov was destined for a meteoric rise.