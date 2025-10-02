“It’s our belief we’re going to be able to get other players that still have a lot of hockey tenure or juice in them, and in their last three, four years that they’ll want to come to Minnesota and many cases come back to Minnesota where they’re raised,” Leipold said. “… We have such a good core of players. We need to complement them with other stars, other players that can help us win a Cup. At this point, this is all about winning a Stanley Cup.”