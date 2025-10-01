Sports

RandBall: Kaprizov contract is a whopper, but it’s not like Parise and Suter

The Wild did what they had to do with Kirill Kaprizov, just like they did 13 years ago with Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. That’s where the similarities end, though.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 1, 2025 at 5:06PM
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) high-fives teammate Ryan Suter (20) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) greets Ryan Suter after scoring a goal during the 2020-21 season. (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As the summer of 2012 approached, the Wild were desperate. They had missed the playoffs four straight years, and fan enthusiasm was waning.

A big splash was needed, and it arrived very early in free agency when Zach Parise and Ryan Suter inked identical 13-year, $98 million contracts. The Wild has played in 11 of 13 postseasons since then (including the qualifying round at the end of the COVID-impacted 2019-20 season).

So everything worked out, right?

Well ... not exactly.

The Wild did recapture their loyal audience and routinely put competitive teams on the ice. But they only won two playoff series in that entire 13-year span, coming far short of a stated goal to compete for a Stanley Cup. And, of course, Parise and Suter had the final four years of those contracts bought out in the summer of 2021.

Those buyouts hamstrung the Wild for several years. Now that they are almost completely off the books, the Wild have jumped right into another massive contract: eight years, $136 million for Kirill Kaprizov, the largest (for now) contract in NHL history in terms of both average value and overall money.

He’ll make $17 million a year, a sum that is about $2 million more than Parise and Suter made per year combined — something I talked about at the start of Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

At the start of today’s 10 things to know, though, I’ll outline why I don’t see considerable risk of Kaprizov’s contract devolving into another Parise/Suter situation.

  • The length of the deal is the biggest key. Kaprizov’s eight-year extension will kick in at the start of the 2026 season when he’s 29. He’ll be 36 at the start of the last year of the deal. Suter and Parise each turned 28 in the first year of those 13-year contracts. Their deals were bought out with four years left when they were roughly the same age that Kaprizov will be when his deal is over. Kaprizov might experience some decline near the end of his contract, but it would be stunning if he was a buyout candidate by then.
    • Kaprizov’s contract might not ever seem like a true bargain, but with the NHL salary cap projected to reach $113.5 million by 2027-28, his $17 million would account for a little less than 15% of the cap. That’s less than the percentage of space Suter and Parise’s buyouts were taking up in the worst years.
      • Kaprizov is a true star, a Grade A player being paid Grade A money. There are questions about his health but not his impact. I always had the feeling that Parise and Suter were B-plus caliber players being paid Grade A money. This is a better bet than the one the Wild made 13 years ago.
        • Also on Wednesday’s podcast, the Star Tribune’s Cassidy Hettesheimer joined to talk about Napheesa Collier’s strong words regarding WNBA management. You can watch the entire segment, including Collier’s statement, here:
