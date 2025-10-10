Takeaways: Ryan Hartman scores twice as Wild beat Blues 5-0 in NHL season opener

ST. LOUIS — Filip Gustavsson’s new contract doesn’t kick in for another year, but the Wild goaltender immediately showed he was worth the investment.
Gustavsson was brilliant, denying 26 shots from the Blues to christen the Wild’s 5-0 season-opening victory Thursday night at Enterprise Center with the 12th shutout of his career.
In three season openers with the Wild, Gustavsson has two shutouts.
He also blanked the Panthers on Oct. 12, 2023 with 41 saves.
“But then I had bad second game against Toronto,” Gustavsson said. “So, I’m gonna have to get better [the] second game.”
How it happened
Ryan Hartman scored twice, including once during a 1 minute, 36 second span in the first period that settled down the Wild after a few chaotic stretches in their own end.
Hartman collected a bouncing puck that hit his skate before rolling behind St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington at 15:54.
On the very next shift, Marco Rossi forwarded a rebound to Kirill Kaprizov, who set up Matt Boldy for a deflection in front.