Wild

Five for fighting: Wild’s rising young stars are battling to make their marks in the NHL

Zeev Buium, David Jiricek, Liam Ohgren, Jesper Wallstedt and Danila Yurov are prized first-round picks who are getting their chances this season.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2025 at 12:01PM
Danila Yurov, Zeev Buium, Jesper Wallstedt, Liam Ohgren and David Jiricek, left to right, pose for a group portrait after a recent practice at Tria Rink in St. Paul on Thursday. Aged between 19 and 22 years old, all are getting a chance on hockey's biggest stage this season. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The whiz kid. The raw talent. The protégé. The technician. The newcomer.

They’re the Wild’s version of “The Breakfast Club” and with the season starting Thursday night at St. Louis, class is in session.

Zeev Buium grew up having BBQs on Friday nights outside the San Diego Ice Arena in California.

When he was 13, David Jiricek cleaned the ice in between whistles for the pros in Czech Republic before eventually playing in those games.

One year, Liam Ohgren didn’t spend Christmas at home in Stockholm, instead celebrating in the United States with current Wild forward Marcus Johansson and former NHLer Nicklas Backstrom, whose personal trainer was Ohgren’s dad.

An hour away in Sweden, Jesper Wallstedt lived on the same street as his two best friends, and they battled in street hockey after school.

As for Danila Yurov, he was 4 years old when he took up hockey; his favorite player was fellow Russian and Pittsburgh star Evgeni Malkin.

Their journeys are unique, but somehow the five of them ended up here, with the Wild.

ADVERTISEMENT
View post on Instagram
 

Or, more specifically, in the team’s meeting room at Tria Rink in St. Paul on a recent afternoon, where they bantered about video games and the languages they speak like they were hanging out in a lecture hall at college.

“Hynsie’s the professor,” Buium said, referring to Wild coach John Hynes, and the comparison clicks.

From 19 to 22 years old, they are the right age, and they certainly would be enrolled in the same course: all five are prized first-round draft picks trying to break into the NHL; they even have their own superlatives.

Related Coverage

“Right now, we’re trying to prove ourselves,” Buium said, “trying to show that we deserve to be on this team and that we can help them win.”

Early education

Their destinations weren’t always the same, but hockey has taken these Wild players all around the world.

Buium left the West Coast to attend Faribault’s Shattuck-St. Mary’s. He went on to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before becoming the first freshman defenseman at the University of Denver to be named an All-American.

Aside from winning a national championship, the smooth skater with offensive instincts has a pair of gold medals from representing Team USA at the past two World Junior Championships, and Buium was also part of the U.S. roster that captured gold at the World Championship earlier this year for the first time in almost a century.

The Wild drafted him 12th overall in 2024.

“The stuff he can do with the puck, it’s insane,” veteran forward Marcus Foligno said. “The way he moves — Jiricek, too.”

Hockey didn’t turn serious for Jiricek until he was 15.

From left: David Jiricek, Danila Yurov, Liam Ohgren, Jesper Wallstedt and Zeev Buium bantered in the Wild's meeting room at Tria Rink. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

While it was his No. 1 sport, he also played tennis and soccer. At 16, he was competing professionally in Czech Republic against men who had families. Fast forward a few more years to 2022, and the 6-4 defenseman with the booming shot was drafted sixth overall by Columbus.

But Jiricek never panned out with the organization, bouncing between the minors and the NHL roster, and the Wild acquired him last November in a trade that cost them a first-round pick.

“He’s got a lot of tools,” President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said.

Ohgren was also a pro at home before moving to the United States, and that was nothing new for him: he’d been facing off against older players since he joined his first team at 4 years old, and he grew up alongside Backstrom and Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog while his dad, Andreas, trained them.

Like Buium, Ohgren has multiple medals from international tournaments, and the winger was recognized as the best forward in Sweden’s junior league before getting drafted 19th in 2022 — the Wild identifying his strength and skill as a match for their style.

“He’s got great speed,” Hynes said.

Then there’s Wallstedt who, despite not going all-in on the position until he was 12, is the highest-drafted goalie out of Sweden in NHL history.

After he led Sweden’s under-20 ranks in goals-against average and save percentage, the Wild selected Wallstedt 20th in 2021. Known for his by-the-book positioning and textbook technique, Wallstedt ranked among league leaders in Sweden and was honored as the top goaltender at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

“I believe in him as a player and as a person,” Guerin said.

Yurov was drafted shortly after Ohgren in 2022 with the 24th pick.

During most of his junior career, Yurov was better than a point-per-game producer, and he acclimated to the KHL the more he played: his first full-time season in Russia’s No. 1 league saw the center/wing with two-way smarts pass Vladimir Tarasenko for the most points in a season by an under-21 player.

“He broke my record, which is amazing,” said Tarasenko, who’s also new to the Wild after being a longtime rival with the Blues before coming over in an offseason trade. “I’m happy for him, and hopefully [he’ll] have a bright future.”

Learning curve

Since 2005, when the salary cap was implemented and made younger players on cheaper contracts more valuable, approximately 84% of first-round picks drafted through last year have appeared in at least one NHL regular-season game.

So, while odds are they were always going to make their debut, the challenge for the Wild’s up-and-comers is to stick around. Fortunately for them, they’ve had to persevere before; that’s what helped them get this opportunity.

“There’s for sure ups and downs,” Ohgren said. “Some weeks or months you play great. Some days you don’t feel that good, and you have bad games.”

“For a full year,” added Wallstedt, who was speaking from experience.

Last season was the first time Wallstedt, 22, didn’t enjoy hockey.

"Breakfast Club" vibes from Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium, Jesper Wallstedt, David Jiricek and Danila Yurov. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

He was supposed to get reps with the Wild after playing his first game the previous season, a seven-goal loss to Dallas that he rebounded from by posting his first career shutout in his next Wild start.

But a glut of injuries combined with the Wild’s salary-cap pinch forced Wallstedt to Iowa, the Wild’s minor-league team in the American Hockey League, and he struggled: only nine wins in 27 games and a sub-.900 save percentage, this after signing a two-year, $4.4 million contract that solidified him as Filip Gustavsson’s backup-in-waiting.

Wallstedt wasn’t in the right head space, and he talked to sports psychologists to help fix that.

“It was tough getting to the rink every day,” he said. “But now it’s so much fun again. It’s weird, too, how it switches so fast.”

Adversity is typical.

In one week, Buium went from leaving Denver after his sophomore season to signing with the Wild and drawing in for his NHL debut in the playoffs last spring — the first time that’s happened in Wild history. Four games later, the 19-year-old was out of the lineup and watched as the Wild were eliminated by Vegas.

Although Ohgren, 21, made the team out of training camp in 2024 after appearing in his first game earlier in the year, he lasted less than a month before getting demoted to Iowa.

Jiricek didn’t fit with the Blue Jackets, and he was frequently a healthy scratch by the Wild after the trade; eventually his fresh start ended prematurely because of a lacerated spleen. Yurov also dealt with sporadic ice time early in his KHL career, sometimes logging only seconds of action a game.

“You’re never going to play great every day,” Buium said. “If you’re too hard on yourself and forgetting why you’re really doing it, you’re going to find yourself stuck in a mental battle.”

Group project

Ohgren didn’t finish school because of hockey, beginning his pro career at 17.

Wallstedt moved 10 hours away from home when he was 15; Buium left at 13.

Yurov’s English is limited as he settles in from Russia. The 21-year-old signed his entry-level contract in May, and it’s possible he skates in his first NHL game Thursday.

"Just one more fellas!" Danila Yurov, David Jiricek, Jesper Wallstedt, Liam Ohgren and Zeev Buium were good sports for photos after a practice at Tria Rink. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If Jiricek’s brother, Adam, makes the Czech Republic team that’ll play in the World Junior Championship later this year in the Twin Cities, his family could spend its first Christmas together in seven years.

“It’s always hard,” Jiricek said. “But it’s just part of the hockey life. I chose it.”

He still feels young — Jiricek should; he’s only 21 — but he believes he has to be more mature than kids his age, and “100%” this lifestyle made him grow up fast.

“Everyone else our age [is] probably not doing what we’re doing,” Wallstedt said. “But also getting back to what Zeev was saying, even when it’s tough or when it’s hard, it’s kind of interesting to think how many people would switch positions with you as soon as they can. Our job is a privilege.”

Their childhood hobby is now their profession, and that shift comes with scrutiny.

“It’s natural to see things,” Buium said. “You’re going to scroll Instagram. You’re going to scroll Twitter. You’re going to see something good or bad. I always just think I can’t ever take it personally. For me, I’m a fan of sports, too. When I watch a basketball game and Steph Curry misses a three, you’re like, ‘Aww.’ ... But people are passionate, and they care, and they want this team to succeed.

“This is a big hockey market, and eyes are always on you. So, I think that also comes [with] it’s a privilege. If you don’t have that pressure, you’re probably not doing something right.”

They’re also not alone.

They have each other to lean on for support.

“If you win the game, after the game it’s fun to be around the guys,” Jiricek said. “Yeah, that’s what motivates me and us: win the game. Be with the friends. I really don’t know what I’m going to do if I don’t have hockey.”

“[To] piggyback off him, too, it’s a great point,” Buium said. “Even when you look back on your past teams that you’ve been on that you love, you don’t remember certain moments from games, in this period this happened. You only remember the relationship you had with the guys in the locker room, the times after. That’s a big piece of what kind of keeps you going, if you have that connection and culture with the guys.”

“That’s what’s so special about team sports,” Wallstedt chimed in.

“Yeah, exactly,” Jiricek agreed.

“We’re all doing it together,” Wallstedt said.

Final exam

Hockey makes Yurov happy.

“Of course,” he said. “That’s why it’s my life.”

Ohgren’s been dreaming of playing in the NHL since he started the sport.

“I think the little Liam would be pretty excited,” he said.

Except for that time when he was 3 years old and he told his grandma he wanted to be president of Sweden, Wallstedt has been focused on hockey.

He and his brother, Jacob, would stay up late on weekends to watch Swedish goalie Henrik Lundquist on the New York Rangers; puck drop was usually at 1 a.m.

“It’s like we’re all small kids,” Wallstedt said, “but we’re grown up and making way too much money than we should be, and then we’re just doing what we really enjoy.”

The United States. Czech Republic. Sweden. Russia.

Defenseman. Forward. Goalie.

But as a Saturday in detention showed in “The Breakfast Club,” what they have in common is more important.

“Future,” Jiricek said.

They’re the next generation of the Wild, and all five getting a chance to establish themselves at the same time isn’t a fluke.

The Wild need their youth to complement their core, which superstar Kirill Kaprizov committed to by signing a record-setting, eight-year, $136 million extension that’ll begin next season.

“We need some time to get ourselves comfortable and get ourselves together,” Jiricek said, “and after that, I hope it will be fun for fans to watch us.”

They can still ask questions — their education is far from complete — but now they have to show what they’ve learned.

Pencils down.

Time to play.

“If we are lucky enough to have all of us together here for a long time, that would be obviously super cool,” Buium said. “You just take it day by day, year by year, try to do what you have to do to prove yourself and help in any way possible.”

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Wild’s rising young stars are battling to make their marks in the NHL

card image
Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Zeev Buium, David Jiricek, Liam Ohgren, Jesper Wallstedt and Danila Yurov are prized first-round picks who are getting their chances this season.

Wild

Kirill Kaprizov isn’t celebrating record NHL contract; he’s focused on Wild’s success

card image

Wild

Wild players will populate Olympic rosters, but Russians won’t be allowed to compete

card image