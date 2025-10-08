The whiz kid. The raw talent. The protégé. The technician. The newcomer.
They’re the Wild’s version of “The Breakfast Club” and with the season starting Thursday night at St. Louis, class is in session.
Zeev Buium grew up having BBQs on Friday nights outside the San Diego Ice Arena in California.
When he was 13, David Jiricek cleaned the ice in between whistles for the pros in Czech Republic before eventually playing in those games.
One year, Liam Ohgren didn’t spend Christmas at home in Stockholm, instead celebrating in the United States with current Wild forward Marcus Johansson and former NHLer Nicklas Backstrom, whose personal trainer was Ohgren’s dad.
An hour away in Sweden, Jesper Wallstedt lived on the same street as his two best friends, and they battled in street hockey after school.
Their journeys are unique, but somehow the five of them ended up here, with the Wild.