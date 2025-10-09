The Wild draw from State Fair hits for this season’s new foods

Three words: Deep. Fried. Ranch. There’s an entire lineup of State Fair foods that the arena has adopted for the season. They include LuLu’s Public House’s famous deep-fried ranch bites, the first time this truly original spin on Minnesota’s favorite condiment is being sold in another venue. (A cream cheese-ranch concoction is wrapped in a wonton shell, breaded and fried till crispy and served with hot honey.) And that’s not all. New foods include the 2025 breakout of the fair, Tater Kegs, and O’Gara’s own shepherd’s hand pie in a flaky puff pastry, doused in brown gravy. There’s also a new hand-dipped Pronto Pup and cheese curds dusted in multiple seasonings. It’s a whimsical way to keep the deep-fried summer vibes going all fall and beyond.