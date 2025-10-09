Eat & Drink

The Wild draw from State Fair hits for this season’s new foods

The 5 most promising bites at Grand Casino Arena include Tater Kegs, deep-fried ranch and O’Gara’s walking shepherd’s pie.

By Sharyn Jackson and

Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2025 at 8:00PM
The Shredder with pepperoni, jalapeño and hot honey from Wrecktangle Pizza at Grand Casino Arena. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A new arena name, a mix of fresh-faced and veteran players and early talks of playoff contention. Now there’s one more reason to keep hockey fans on their toes.

As the Minnesota Wild get ready to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in this year’s season home opener, the culinary team at Grand Casino Arena rolled out 40 new foods. And once again, the new foods leaned into State Fair favorites as the staff took the extra step of collaborating with popular food purveyors such as Greater Tater and O’Gara’s to make it happen.

“We’re bringing in these deals and making sure we can get these products and making sure they’re in stock,” said executive chef Matt Rosson. “It’s a really fun process. We’re all about the local partnerships.”

We tasted our way through this season’s new offerings, fair-inspired and beyond, to bring you our top five picks to try when at a game this season. Now, let’s play hockey.

Deep fried ranch, Tater Kegs, O'Gara's shepherd's hand pie, Pronto Pups and cheese curds are new additions to the State Fare stand. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Deep fried ranch, Tater Kegs, O’Gara’s shepherd’s hand pie, Pronto Pups and cheese curds are new additions to the State Fare concession stand at Grand Casino Arena. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

State Fair-inspired foods

Three words: Deep. Fried. Ranch. There’s an entire lineup of State Fair foods that the arena has adopted for the season. They include LuLu’s Public House’s famous deep-fried ranch bites, the first time this truly original spin on Minnesota’s favorite condiment is being sold in another venue. (A cream cheese-ranch concoction is wrapped in a wonton shell, breaded and fried till crispy and served with hot honey.) And that’s not all. New foods include the 2025 breakout of the fair, Tater Kegs, and O’Gara’s own shepherd’s hand pie in a flaky puff pastry, doused in brown gravy. There’s also a new hand-dipped Pronto Pup and cheese curds dusted in multiple seasonings. It’s a whimsical way to keep the deep-fried summer vibes going all fall and beyond.

Deep-fried ranch $12.99, shepherd’s pie $7.99, Pronto Pup $10.99; State Fare booth, Section 117

Tater Kegs and cheese curds trio, both $12, Michelob Golden Light Tap House, Section 119

Scotcheroo from J&R’s Dough Shop is a new food item at Grand Casino Arena for the 2025-2026 Minnesota Wild season. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

J&R’s Dough Shop

Edible cookie dough (meaning it contains no raw flour or raw egg) is a sweet treat, scoopable like ice cream but thick as Nutella on a spoon. There are two new flavors: the Thin Mint-inspired chocolate mint with chopped up Andes candies; and one inspired by a Minnesota potluck favorite, Scotcheroos. The latter is a peanut butter dough with rice cereal for crunch, studded with chocolate and butterscotch chips. If you could spoon-feed yourself a funeral bar, this would be it.

$6.99, Section 109

Vanilla soft-serve dunked in a chocolate shell and coated with sprinkles, what's not to love? (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Soft-serve ice cream

Simple and delightful as can be, a plain vanilla swirl gets dunked in a chocolate shell and rolled in sprinkles and other crunchy things. It’s a cool, nostalgic treat that proves that no frills are sometimes the very best kind.

$9.99, Section 115

The Shredder with pepperoni, jalapeño and hot honey from Wrecktangle Pizza at Grand Casino Arena. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wrecktangle Pizza

While there is plenty of pizza throughout the arena, Wrecktangle is the only one we’d go out of our way for. The pan pizza mavens provide a squarely solid slice in two flavors: sausage or their Shredder (pepperoni, pickled jalapeños and Cry Baby Craig’s whipped hot honey).

$15.99, Club level (C28)

Pierogis in three varieties are among the new arena foods for the Minnesota Wild's 2025-2026 hockey season. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul Pierogi

They’re the perfectly uniform half-moon pierogis you can get in the freezer aisle, but that’s not a knock on carb-loading with a paper boat of doughy mashed potatoes. These hefty portions come in three flavors: classic sour cream and sweet caramelized onions; slices of sausage with mustard and sauerkraut; and shredded cheese and bacon.

$12-$16, Club level (C36)

