Old reliables like Filip Gustavsson and Ryan Hartman spark Wild in opener

ST. LOUIS − The Wild’s age is showing and not the youth movement that’s sweeping the team.
Their veterans led the way in the season opener, a 5-0 dismissal of St. Louis at Enterprise Center on Thursday night that revealed how the Wild can ease the transition of their up-and-comers: By surrounding them with experienced pros who can set an example and still handle the heavy lifting.
“From top to bottom, everyone on our team plays the right way,” said fifth-year winger Matt Boldy. “We don’t have anyone that’s on their own page that wants to do their own thing.
“For the young guys to see that, I mean, you got [Marcus Foligno] blocking shots at the end of the period with seconds left. [Captain Jared Spurgeon] had a bunch of blocked shots. You see guys like that doing the right thing over and over, it just sets the tone, and as a young guy, if you can play that way, that’s how you stay in the lineup.
“Points come and chances come, but that’s the biggest thing.”
From their net out, the Wild mainstays reinforced this message on the ice with how they went from a few white-knuckle shifts during the first period to polishing off a blowout in the third.
Filip Gustavsson was the pulse through it all, the goaltender kicking off his reign as the No. 1 veteran with a 26-save shutout. His saves were sharp, especially the ones that led to whistles because there was no rebound, but the circumstances were more impressive.
When the Wild got stuck in the defensive zone, he didn’t crack under the pressure. Instead, he alleviated it.