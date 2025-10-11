Jacques Lemaire wishes he would be here longer.
He wanted to come back to Minnesota, and he was excited Doug Risebrough and Mario Tremblay would be there, too. On Saturday morning, Lemaire visited Tria Rink in St. Paul, what was still a Macy’s when he and Tremblay were behind the Wild’s bench, and the night before he was at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub with people he hadn’t seen in 15 years.
“I should have come for more days,” he said.
But Lemaire, 80, wasn’t going to leave before stopping by another familiar spot.
He and the rest of the Wild’s original coaching staff, as well the team’s first general manager, Risebrough, were set to be at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday night for a ceremonial puck drop ahead of the Wild’s home opener vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets to kick off the organization’s 25th anniversary season.
“We were here for nine years, and it was really a great time that we had,” said Lemaire, who now lives in Florida. “Not only for me, my family. My wife … she came up and said: ‘Geez, I remember Minnesota was so great. The life, the people, were so good for us. So kind.’
“It’s something that we will cherish for the rest of our years.”
The winningest coach in franchise history, Lemaire guided the Wild into the NHL and to their most successful season when they advanced to the Western Conference finals in 2003.