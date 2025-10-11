Neal: There’s no reason to doubt Bill Guerin’s ability to build Wild into a Stanley Cup contender

Here’s the weekly 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions regarding the local sports scene.
The long-awaited Kirill Kaprizov contract extension has been signed.
And the Wild begin the season with salary cap space unlocked for the first time in several years.
There is stability. There’s is a core of young talent. There is money. There is hope.
And there are higher expectations for Bill Guerin, the team’s president of hockey operations, to build a team capable of making a run toward a Stanley Cup.
Guerin tied his own hands behind his back four years ago when he bought out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Each of the past two years brought $14.7 million of cap hit pain. There’s still a $1.6 million hit for four more seasons, but the worst of the 2021 buyout is over.
Guerin has been able to lock up players such as Brock Faber and Matt Boldy despite these limitations, and he has inked Rossi, Kaprizov and Gustavsson since. Payroll restrictions no longer seem to be an issue, so it is fair to expect more from Guerin.