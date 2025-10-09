Sports

Neal: Just how good can this Wild team be?

Assuming good health, the Wild can be a 100-point team and finally win a playoff series. Unfortunately, they’re already banged up ahead of Thursday’s season-opener in St. Louis.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2025 at 10:00AM
While posting a career-high in points (73) last season, Matt Boldy's 27 goals were his lowest total since his rookie season in 2021-22. This could be the year he puts it all together and makes a jump, and with it, significantly raises the Minnesota Wild's ceiling. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The 25th season of Wild hockey is set to begin on Thursday in St. Louis. While there is relief that Kirill Kaprizov’s record eight-year, $136 million contract extension is completed, there’s now expectations that the franchise can move forward and develop into a contender.

As opening faceoffs take place across the league this week, I’m here with three predictions/expectations for the coming season.

Offensive explosion

It was about 30 minutes following Wild practice on Monday, but there were two players still on the ice at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

Kaprizov and Matt Boldy.

They were firing pucks at each other, deflecting shots and making a game out of it.

But a couple things jumped out.

  1. When your best player stays on the ice following practice and is doing anything that includes skill development, that rubs off on the rest of the team. It’s especially impactful on the younger players learning what it takes to succeed in the NHL.
    1. The most dynamic scorers for the Wild should be one of the best 1-2 scoring punches in the league. In fact, I predict that, with good health, Kaprizov and Boldy will combine to score at least 85 goals this season.

      Kaprizov was on a 50-goal pace last season before a lower body injury cut his season in half. He’s healthy to start the year and is in the prime of his career. He’ll play with either a very good center in Joel Eriksson Ek or the improving Marco Rossi, which could lead to the best season of his six-year career.

      Boldy, still just 23 years old, is primed for a big jump this season. His 73 points were a career high in 2024-25 but his 27 goals were the lowest since his rookie year of 2021-22. He has enough experience. It’s time for Boldy to push for a 35- to 40-goal season.

      Tarasenko’s impact

      The Wild are not getting the version of Vladimir Tarasenko that was the six-time 30-plus goal scorer who twice fired hat tricks at them in the postseason.

      But they should have a better version of Tarasenko than the one who scored just 33 points in 80 games with Detroit last season.

      Things didn’t go well for Tarasenko with the Red Wings, to the point where he welcomed a change of scenery.

      He’s got one, and he’s more comfortable in the Wild locker room, getting along with teammates, mentoring young players and looking sharp during training camp.

      Simply put, he’s in a better situation here.

      Wild coach John Hynes flew down to his home in Florida during the offseason to get to know him, which meant a lot to both the coach and the player. Hynes is committed to playing Tarasenko on the right, which is his preferred role. He’s going to get time on the power play. And he will be in the top six mix, likely playing on the same line with Boldy most of the season.

      All of this should bring out a better Tarasenko.

      He’s not going to turn back the clock to his 30-goal seasons. My call is that he reaches 20 goals this season, which would be a nice jump from the 11 he scored for Detroit last year and a fair return on the $4.75 million he’s earning.

      Special teams improve

      Looking back on last season, it’s amazing the Wild were a 97-point team with a power play and penalty kill that ranked in the bottom half of the league. The penalty kill ranked near the bottom, 30th, for the second consecutive season. And that was with the celebrated Yakov Trenin free agent signing.

      Both will improve this season.

      Hynes is going to find the right forwards to get the power play going, but the unit will get a boost from 19-year old Zeev Buium.

      The rookie’s vision and passing ability is strong enough that he is going to quarterback the power play. He’s adapting to the pro game, and he’ll be better off in a couple years as his body fills out. But he has playmaking ability that can help the Wild now.

      As for the penalty kill, you can’t fall down when you’re already on the floor.

      Trenin reported to camp a little lighter, which should help. But the addition of Nico Sturm, who is good in the faceoff circle, would have been a boost. Unfortunately, he is out for an extended period of time with a back issue.

      Winning draws in their own end gets the penalty kill off to a good start. If the Wild can get better on the dot, expect a more effective unit.

      Every prediction is predicated on health. That means the Wild are off to a terrible start with Sturm, Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello already sidelined. As a result, there are eight players on the opening night roster younger than 24.

      But when healthy, the Wild are at least a 100-point team, postseason-worthy and can win a series. This is not the time to dwell on negatives.

      Enjoy opening faceoff week.

