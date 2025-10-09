The 25th season of Wild hockey is set to begin on Thursday in St. Louis. While there is relief that Kirill Kaprizov’s record eight-year, $136 million contract extension is completed, there’s now expectations that the franchise can move forward and develop into a contender.
As opening faceoffs take place across the league this week, I’m here with three predictions/expectations for the coming season.
Offensive explosion
It was about 30 minutes following Wild practice on Monday, but there were two players still on the ice at Tria Rink in St. Paul.
Kaprizov and Matt Boldy.
They were firing pucks at each other, deflecting shots and making a game out of it.
But a couple things jumped out.
- When your best player stays on the ice following practice and is doing anything that includes skill development, that rubs off on the rest of the team. It’s especially impactful on the younger players learning what it takes to succeed in the NHL.
- The most dynamic scorers for the Wild should be one of the best 1-2 scoring punches in the league. In fact, I predict that, with good health, Kaprizov and Boldy will combine to score at least 85 goals this season.
Kaprizov was on a 50-goal pace last season before a lower body injury cut his season in half. He’s healthy to start the year and is in the prime of his career. He’ll play with either a very good center in Joel Eriksson Ek or the improving Marco Rossi, which could lead to the best season of his six-year career.
Boldy, still just 23 years old, is primed for a big jump this season. His 73 points were a career high in 2024-25 but his 27 goals were the lowest since his rookie year of 2021-22. He has enough experience. It’s time for Boldy to push for a 35- to 40-goal season.