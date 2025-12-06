Vikings, Commanders are part of the NFL’s exclusive consistently inconsistent club

Coach Leslie Frazier was 3-13 in 2011, a 10-6 playoff qualifier in 2012 and a 5-10-1 fired coach in 2013. Mike Zimmer was 11-5 and division champion in 2015, 8-8 and out of the playoffs in 2016, 13-3 with Keenum en route to the NFC title game in 2017, 8-7-1 and out of the playoffs with Cousins in 2018, back in the playoffs and upsetting the Saints at the Superdome in 2019 and fired after going 15-18 with no postseasons in 2020-21.