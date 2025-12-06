Vikings, Commanders are part of the NFL’s exclusive consistently inconsistent club

Justin Jefferson remains on track to post historic individual statistics that no receiver in NFL history — not even Randy Moss, his iconic Vikings predecessor — has produced through the first six seasons of a career.
Big deal.
Right now, Jefferson’s look, his words, his silence after last week’s shutout in Seattle, all represent the frustrated face of an entire team, a franchise, a Vikings Nation that’s 4-8 and all but assured of missing the postseason and remaining alongside Sunday’s opponent, Washington (3-9), as one of the league’s five most consistently inconsistent playoff participants of the past quarter century.
“It’s just one of those years,” Jefferson said.
It is. And yet the Vikings seem to have them every other year because of the two most common reasons that befall a franchise: injuries and instability at quarterback due to injuries, inexperience or, in the case of J.J. McCarthy this season, both.
The Vikings have made the playoffs 10 times this quarter-century, tied for ninth best. But they’ve done it in consecutive seasons only once (2008-09). Since 2010, the Vikings, Washington, Jacksonville, Chicago and Cleveland are the only teams without consecutive playoff seasons.
“Is it just about getting your quarterback? I think it is,” said Brad Childress, the only Vikings coach to post consecutive playoff appearances this quarter-century.
Childress was in the losing locker room after the Vikings and Tarvaris Jackson were upset by the Eagles and Donovan McNabb as a No. 3 seed to open the 2008 postseason. Old friend and former boss Andy Reid, then coaching the Eagles, walked in with words that steeled Childress’ resolve to bring Brett Favre to Minnesota the following summer.