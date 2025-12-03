Kevin O’Connell, reigning NFL Coach of the Year and the only Vikings coach to win 13 games in a season twice, now finds himself mired in the mother-goose-egg of all slumps. They head back to U.S. Bank Stadium trying desperately to avoid one of the few, if only, negative regular-season comparisons there are to a Hall of Fame fella named Bud Grant.
In the first 64 seasons of Vikings football, from Met Stadium to the Metrodome to TCF Bank Stadium to U.S. Bank Stadium, a head coach has finished with fewer than two home victories only three times.
K.O., at 1-4 and riding a three-game slide at home, has three cracks at sidestepping his spot as No. 4 alongside Norm Van Brocklin in 1962 (1-5-1), Bud in his 1967 debut season (1-4-2) and Leslie Frazier in 2011 (1-7).
First up for O’Connell’s 4-8 Vikes is Washington (3-9) on Sunday. Lose that one and, oh boy, circle the wagons, K.O.
You’d join Frazier and Denny Green as the only Vikings coaches to lose four straight at home in the same season. Green lost four straight while going 4-4 at home in 1993. Frazier lost five straight in 2011. And O’Connell’s final two home games are potentially very visitor-friendly tilts against the Lions (7-5) on Christmas Day and the Packers (8-3-1) on Jan. 4.
With all this home-cooked gloom and doom brewing, O’Connell was asked if a home game coming a week after the franchise’s first shutout loss in 18 years might present any unexpected challenges. After all, Week 13 did see Philly fans boo their Super Bowl champions, and Steeler fans — the most loyal of all NFL fans — boo their squad and its iconic playing of “Renegade.”
O’Connell said the Vikings don’t prepare for home-crowd discontent and understands the fans’ frustration because the offense is not living up to its standards.
“I understand how passionate our fans are and how much they love the Minnesota Vikings,” O’Connell said. “That is not lost on me for one moment.