Vikings’ Isaiah Rodgers says he received racist messages on social media after loss to Eagles

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who got a statement of support from the Vikings, called the messages “some of the most racist comments I ever seen or read since I entered the league.”

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2025 at 11:52PM
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, pictured Sept. 21, is at least the second Vikings player in three years to go public about social media abuse. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After the Vikings’ 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers wrote on social media that he received “some of the most racist comments I ever seen or read since I entered the league.”

In screenshots shared on his Instagram account, Rodgers, who is Black, revealed an expletive-filled attack from a fan in which he was called a racial slur and worse than Hitler.

Rodgers, a 27-year-old starter in his first season with the Vikings, wrote “racism is real” in a post Monday on his X account, adding, “That’s not even the worst I’ve seen.” He called on fans to “keep football, football.”

View post on X

The Vikings issued a statement Monday that read: “We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday’s game. As we have said previously, there simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. We support Isaiah and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior far too often, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism.”

Rodgers and the Vikings secondary played poorly in critical moments of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, his former team. He appeared in 19 games during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run last season. Rodgers was on the wrong end of a couple big plays, including the 79-yard touchdown by Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

“I just got to make those plays,” Rodgers said afterward. “I came here for a reason, and those type of plays I know I can make, so I put it on me.”

Vikings players have talked about the boundaries they must set to avoid online strains on mental health, including after a 2023 trip to Philadelphia when former running back Alexander Mattison said he received over 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” that included racial slurs.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a field goal with kicker Will Reichard during the fourth quarter Sunday against the Eagles, when McCarthy was the emergency No. 3 QB. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wentz, McCarthy listed as limited

Quarterbacks Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy were both listed as limited participants Monday, when the Vikings issued an estimated injury report. The team is not scheduled to practice until Tuesday ahead of Thursday night’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wentz played all 69 snaps through a left shoulder injury suffered Oct. 5 against Cleveland. McCarthy has remained limited because of his Sept. 14 high ankle sprain since returning to practice last week.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill (right knee) and fullback C.J. Ham (left hand) were estimated as not being able to practice. O’Neill, who played every snap against the Eagles, continues to manage the MCL sprain sustained Sept. 28 in Dublin.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) and running back Zavier Scott (wrist) were also limited. Guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip) were estimated as full participants. Van Ginkel and Ingram-Dawkins did not play against Philadelphia.

In the Chargers’ estimated injury report, left tackle Joe Alt, who has missed the last three games because of a high ankle sprain, was listed as limited. Alt, a 2024 first-round pick, went to Totino-Grace High School in Fridley.

