After the Vikings’ 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers wrote on social media that he received “some of the most racist comments I ever seen or read since I entered the league.”
In screenshots shared on his Instagram account, Rodgers, who is Black, revealed an expletive-filled attack from a fan in which he was called a racial slur and worse than Hitler.
Rodgers, a 27-year-old starter in his first season with the Vikings, wrote “racism is real” in a post Monday on his X account, adding, “That’s not even the worst I’ve seen.” He called on fans to “keep football, football.”
The Vikings issued a statement Monday that read: “We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday’s game. As we have said previously, there simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. We support Isaiah and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior far too often, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism.”
Rodgers and the Vikings secondary played poorly in critical moments of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, his former team. He appeared in 19 games during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run last season. Rodgers was on the wrong end of a couple big plays, including the 79-yard touchdown by Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
“I just got to make those plays,” Rodgers said afterward. “I came here for a reason, and those type of plays I know I can make, so I put it on me.”
Vikings players have talked about the boundaries they must set to avoid online strains on mental health, including after a 2023 trip to Philadelphia when former running back Alexander Mattison said he received over 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” that included racial slurs.
Wentz, McCarthy listed as limited
Quarterbacks Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy were both listed as limited participants Monday, when the Vikings issued an estimated injury report. The team is not scheduled to practice until Tuesday ahead of Thursday night’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.