Five extra points: Vikings stop the Eagles run game, get their own going too late

Coach Kevin O’Connell called 16 passes and 12 runs on first down. That’s not bad balance considering he doesn’t have a strong running game, and the Eagles’ strength is their defensive tackles. One call he’d like to have back is the first of 21 snaps the team ran while going 1 for 6 in the red zone. K.O. had thrown on back-to-back first downs and had just run for a first down to the Eagles’ 19. He got impatient and called for a pass into the end zone. Carson Wentz threw high, wild and incomplete. Then he skipped a swing pass off the turf and watched as Blake Brandel’s third-and-10 snap sailed 22 yards the wrong way.