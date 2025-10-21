Carson Wentz will start at QB for the Vikings against the Chargers on Thursday night

After putting quarterback J.J. McCarthy through a morning workout on Tuesday and determining “he’s not there yet,” the Vikings will start Carson Wentz on Thursday night against the Chargers, head coach Kevin O’Connell said.
Max Brosmer will again be the backup and McCarthy will be the emergency third QB, as he was Sunday against the Eagles.
“If this was a Sunday game, maybe it would be a little bit of a different story,” O’Connell said. “We could push it throughout the week and see where he’s at towards the end of the week. But really [Tuesday] is a Friday, being 48 hours out from the game.”
O’Connell said McCarthy’s high right ankle sprain is still affecting him with some of the sudden movements he’d need to make to protect himself in a game. McCarthy returned to practice last week for the first time since sustaining the injury on Sept. 14.
“It’s been in some of the movements, the reactionary movements within the pocket, being able to use his athleticism to protect himself in the pocket, and then as he’s able to work through progressions,” O’Connell said. “I feel really good about the work we’ve done on his foundation of his fundamentals. That’s been pretty evident through the work that he’s done. And he’s really been a commitment to doing that. It’s really just about, hey, there’s maybe a guy gets edged and I don’t really know the movement I’m going to have to make.
“That’s where he still feels it. He doesn’t have the ability to do that pain-free,” O’Connell added. “We obviously risk setting him back, which would be very, very unfortunate with the time lost already, but also giving him the best chance to go out there and have success is ultimately what we’re what we’re looking for.”
McCarthy could have a chance to return for the Lions game in Detroit on Nov. 2, O’Connell said. McCarthy said he was given medical opinions that gave him multiple recovery timelines, including up to six weeks.
“Now it’s not going to need to be something where he’s 130%,” O’Connell said. “Quite honestly, with this kind of injury, he’s got to work through some of that here late in the rehab stages, but it’s about his effectiveness and his ability to go out and do his job for 60 minutes without having any setbacks or making his job more difficult than it has to be.”