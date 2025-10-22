Vikings-Chargers preview: No McCarthy vs. Harbaugh, but one team will get a much-needed lift

Wentz gets at least one more start vs. Chargers: When the NFL put the Vikings-Chargers game in prime time, the league was likely expecting McCarthy’s reunion with Harbaugh to be a significant story line. But after a Tuesday workout left the Vikings feeling McCarthy is “not there yet” in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, the quarterback won’t be on the field to face the coach he won a national championship with at Michigan. Instead, Carson Wentz will get his fifth start of the season, four days after he threw two interceptions in the Vikings’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. “My mindset is to go win this game,” Wentz said. “I’m going to focus on the here and now. Don’t have a lot of time or energy to think beyond this one, quite frankly. Let the future take care of itself.”