Vikings-Chargers preview: No McCarthy vs. Harbaugh, but one team will get a much-needed lift

- Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Thursday
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
- TV: Amazon Prime, Fox 9
- Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM; SiriusXM 226, 820 (Vikings), 225, 817 (Chargers), 88 (Westwood One)
- Line: Chargers by 3½
For the second time in as many years, the Vikings (3-3) have a short week to recover from a difficult home loss to an NFC contender before flying to Los Angeles for a Thursday night game. Last year, they lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium after falling to the Detroit Lions at home. This year, they’ll be in the same stadium to face the Chargers, who’ve lost three of their last four after a 3-0 start. J.J. McCarthy’s injury means he won’t face his old college coach, Jim Harbaugh, who’ll try to beat the Vikings team that passed on hiring him in 2022.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Chargers:
The biggest story line
Wentz gets at least one more start vs. Chargers: When the NFL put the Vikings-Chargers game in prime time, the league was likely expecting McCarthy’s reunion with Harbaugh to be a significant story line. But after a Tuesday workout left the Vikings feeling McCarthy is “not there yet” in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, the quarterback won’t be on the field to face the coach he won a national championship with at Michigan. Instead, Carson Wentz will get his fifth start of the season, four days after he threw two interceptions in the Vikings’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. “My mindset is to go win this game,” Wentz said. “I’m going to focus on the here and now. Don’t have a lot of time or energy to think beyond this one, quite frankly. Let the future take care of itself.”
Vikings offense vs. Chargers defense
Wentz faces tough Chargers coverage unit: The Chargers defense has allowed just 5.5 yards per coverage snap, according to Sports Info Solutions, which is tied for the third-lowest rate in the NFL. The Chargers have held opposing quarterbacks to an 80.0 passer rating with a variety of zone looks and pressure packages that rely more on simulated pressures than blitzes. Former Gophers cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste has thrived in the Chargers’ zones; teams rarely target him, but he picked off a pass in a win over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 12.
Mack back from injury: Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack returned Sunday from an elbow injury that had kept him on injured reserve and posted his second sack of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. The 34-year-old is a familiar nemesis for the Vikings, dating back to his days with the Chicago Bears. If Brian O’Neill is able to play through his sprained MCL, he would likely see quite a bit of Mack.
Vikings defense vs. Chargers offense
Herbert will test Vikings’ secondary: The Vikings and Chargers had brief trade talks about quarterback Justin Herbert last year, though there were no indications the Chargers were serious about dealing the now-27-year-old. They’ve thrown more than any team in the NFL this season, and though Herbert has already doubled his interception total from last season, he will stress the Vikings defense with Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and tight end Oronde Gadsden II. “I think he’s big, he’s strong, he’s very athletic,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I still don’t know if he gets enough credit for his athleticism. I mean, the mobility in Justin’s game is real. He can hurt you in the pocket with elite arm strength and accuracy, but then he can clearly make plays with his legs.”
Offensive line injuries a question for Chargers: Los Angeles lost Rashawn Slater, its Pro Bowl right tackle, to a torn patellar tendon in the preseason. Now Joe Alt, the Totino-Grace grad the Chargers took fifth overall in 2024, is dealing with an ankle injury that had him limited in practice this week. The Chargers’ linemen other than Alt have struggled this season, and if the tackle misses the game or struggles to execute because of his ankle, the Vikings could have opportunities to pressure Herbert. If they do, they will have to be smart about the lanes they take against another quarterback who can run; Herbert has 186 yards on 30 carries this year.