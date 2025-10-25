If you listen to the national talking heads, you will notice a trend. Just about everyone thinks the Vikings erred in handing the quarterback job to J.J. McCarthy and allowing Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to leave, while refusing to sign Aaron Rodgers.
At first glance, or listen, this can seem to make sense. The quarterback position is one of the many problems that have plagued the Vikings this season. McCarthy played poorly in seven of his first eight NFL quarters, then missed five games because of an injury.
If you listen closely, what the talking heads are saying is a logical fallacy.
What they keep repeating is that the NFL is suddenly filled with quarterbacks who were done wrong by the organization that drafted them in the first round, then mishandled their development. The list includes Baker Mayfield, Darnold, Mac Jones and Daniel Jones.
So the same talking heads who love to point out that NFL teams frequently give up too early on first-round quarterbacks now say that the Vikings should give up too early on their first-round quarterback.
Help me make that make sense. I’ll wait.
When the Vikings traded up for the 10th pick in the 2024 draft to take their quarterback of the future, they did so because they wanted to build around a young, affordable player who would be with them for a long time. If everything goes well, maybe 15 years.
This is an organization that constantly scrambles to find competent fill-ins at the position, and that is why this is an organization that has not played in a Super Bowl since it employed Fran Tarkenton.