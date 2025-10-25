Vikings

Souhan: Now is not the time to rue the Vikings’ quarterback decisions

J.J. McCarthy will play. He needs to play. He should play. Stop pining for Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones or Aaron Rodgers.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2025 at 7:36PM
Neither Sam Darnold, left, nor Daniel Jones is with the Vikings anymore. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If you listen to the national talking heads, you will notice a trend. Just about everyone thinks the Vikings erred in handing the quarterback job to J.J. McCarthy and allowing Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to leave, while refusing to sign Aaron Rodgers.

At first glance, or listen, this can seem to make sense. The quarterback position is one of the many problems that have plagued the Vikings this season. McCarthy played poorly in seven of his first eight NFL quarters, then missed five games because of an injury.

If you listen closely, what the talking heads are saying is a logical fallacy.

What they keep repeating is that the NFL is suddenly filled with quarterbacks who were done wrong by the organization that drafted them in the first round, then mishandled their development. The list includes Baker Mayfield, Darnold, Mac Jones and Daniel Jones.

So the same talking heads who love to point out that NFL teams frequently give up too early on first-round quarterbacks now say that the Vikings should give up too early on their first-round quarterback.

Help me make that make sense. I’ll wait.

When the Vikings traded up for the 10th pick in the 2024 draft to take their quarterback of the future, they did so because they wanted to build around a young, affordable player who would be with them for a long time. If everything goes well, maybe 15 years.

This is an organization that constantly scrambles to find competent fill-ins at the position, and that is why this is an organization that has not played in a Super Bowl since it employed Fran Tarkenton.

When they drafted McCarthy, they were guaranteeing that he would begin playing by at least the beginning of his second year. After seven bad NFL quarters, they should ditch that plan?

I don’t think so.

Now let’s look at the alternatives:

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is playing remarkably well for the Steelers, but he’s 41 and we don’t know whether he’ll be able to keep this up all season, or accomplish what he was signed to do: win a playoff game.

Signing Rodgers would have meant that McCarthy might not take an NFL snap until his third season.

Sam Darnold

Darnold is having another stellar regular season.

If you watched the second half of the Seahawks’ game on Monday night against Houston, you saw Darnold, playing with a lead, make two plays that provided reminders of why the Vikings let him leave in free agency.

He threw late and poorly over the middle for an interception, a reminder of his collapse in Detroit. In his own end zone, he spun away from pressure up the middle into more trouble, yielding ground and fumbling. The Texans recovered the fumble for a touchdown, a reminder of his panic in the playoff game against the Rams.

The Vikings’ goal is to win a Super Bowl. Darnold showed against the Lions and Rams last January that he can’t handle that kind of pressure. Let’s not give him a passing grade in Seattle until we see how he handles big games.

Daniel Jones

There are two things wrong with the general analysis of Jones:

1. That Kevin O’Connell should receive credit for the way Jones is playing this season. Shouldn’t we give Jones’ actual coaches, who spent the offseason, training camp and this season coaching Jones, more credit?

2. There are 32 teams in the NFL. None offered Jones a starting job this offseason. He shrewdly left the Vikings to sign with the team that gave him the best chance of winning a starting job — Indianapolis, where Anthony Richardson has struggled. The Vikings couldn’t offer Jones a chance to compete for their quarterback job, so they had no chance of keeping him.

McCarthy is going to play. McCarthy has to play, so he can develop, and so the Vikings can make an informed assessment of him.

All other conversations about this situation are just air pollution.

