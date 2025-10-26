Analysis: Vikings spent big to win the line of scrimmage. They’ve lost big instead.

“I do think there’s been some bright spots, like a Jalen Redmond continuously showing up on the tape, and I think Jonathan Greenard is doing a lot of really good things on the edge. A lot of those runs are going away from him, and he’s trying like crazy to chase some of those things down,” O’Connell said. “But what are we doing as far as setting edges? What are we doing as far as defeating blocks, playing the cutback, and then continuously trying to chase improvement from a tackling standpoint?”