Vikings-Lions preview: J.J. McCarthy tries to stop losing streak to Detroit in a place he knows well

Hutchinson leads Lions’ pass rush: The last time the Vikings saw Detroit, they didn’t have to worry about Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft who was an early candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors before he suffered a nasty broken leg injury last October. Hutchinson has six sacks in seven games this year, giving him 13½ in his last 12 games, and leads the league with four forced fumbles. He’ll play primarily on the right side of the Lions’ line, meaning he’ll match up with Brian O’Neill if the right tackle is healthy enough to return. O’Neill, who’s dealing with a sprained right MCL that led to soreness in his left knee as he compensated for the injury against the Eagles, could get some help with Hutchinson. That could fall to former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, with Josh Oliver out and C.J. Ham possibly missing the game.