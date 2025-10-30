Vikings

Vikings face powerful Lions, who, despite losing coordinators, look much the same

Detroit has rolled to a 5-2 record despite having to replace Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, who both moved to NFL head coaching jobs.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2025 at 10:53PM
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson during practice Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kelvin Sheppard’s title with the Lions might be new, but he’s not an unfamiliar face around the Detroit organization — or to the Vikings.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has known Sheppard, the Lions’ new defensive coordinator, since he was a teammate of his brother at LSU.

“It definitely will be great to see how he covers me, especially with the past talk — he’s been talking about how he’s been covering me throughout the games,” Jefferson said, a chuckle slipping out before he continued. “It’s gonna be fun.”

Sheppard, who spent the past four seasons as the Lions’ linebackers coach, was internally promoted on coach Dan Campbell’s staff after Aaron Glenn was hired as the New York Jets’ head coach. Former Denver passing game coordinator John Morton was brought on as offensive coordinator to replace Ben Johnson, now Chicago’s head coach.

Jefferson said he sees little difference in how Sheppard runs the defense, a sentiment shared by Vikings running back Aaron Jones on Wednesday and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips on Thursday.

“There are some small, schematic differences where you can see that Kelvin’s put his touch on it, but similar in that they’re very aggressive. Very physical,” Phillips said. “They’re a smart, smart group. They challenge you in a lot of ways.”

Morton, the outside hire, also stuck to the Lions’ script, at least in the eyes of Vikings personnel preparing for Detroit ahead of the teams’ noon Sunday matchup at Ford Field.

Part of that is Campbell and the strong identity he has created for his team, anchored by a mentality of physicality and going for it on fourth down in almost any situation. This season, the Lions are 8-of-13 on fourth-down conversion attempts.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores also chalked it up to the strong core of talent the Lions have retained, including but not limited to quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“[Morton] plays to the strengths of the guys on the roster, like most good coaches,” Flores said. “Having that versatility, that variety allows them to have a balance offensively.”

‘Mayday’ misfire

The Vikings sent kicker Will Reichard on for a 53-yard field-goal attempt with only three seconds left in the first half of their loss last Thursday to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The fire drill kick, or “mayday” kick as special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said the Vikings call it, was ultimately unsuccessful. It was just the second miss for Reichard this season on 16 field-goal attempts.

Daniels explained that in a situation like that, teams aren’t allowed to switch from the regular game ball to one of their “k-balls” used exclusively for kicking. He brought one of each ball as a show-and-tell, pointing out the difference in their smoothness and shape. He said Reichard didn’t hit the sweet spot on the regular ball because it’s slightly different from a k-ball.

Daniels said that despite the outcome, he “thought it was really good execution overall,” noting that the team had to sub outside linebacker Tyler Batty into the lineup for tight end Josh Oliver, who made an early injury exit.

“We had plenty of time,” Daniels said. “Just [not] able to execute the kick at the end of the day.”

Next man up

With Oliver likely out against the Lions — he didn’t practice again Thursday — there are options to step up alongside starter T.J. Hockenson.

Most likely among them is Ben Yurosek, an undrafted free agent out of Georgia who has been with the team since spring. Yurosek played 15 snaps (31%) against the Chargers following Oliver’s exit.

“Yurosek, in his snaps, was very competitive in the run game,” Phillips said Thursday. “Made a nice little catch in the flat that wasn’t the easiest catch on a flat route. Catches the ball when the ball finds him. Physical effort. He’s a good, young football player.”

There’s also Ben Sims, whom the Vikings signed earlier this week in a corresponding move with Carson Wentz being put on injured reserve; and Nick Vannett, a 10-year veteran, on the practice squad with rookie Bryson Nesbit.

Vannett has been on the active roster for a few games this season, appearing in three with 23 total snaps. Most of those have come on special teams.

Sims appeared in three games this season while rostered by Green Bay, playing 15 snaps — all but one on kick returns.

In the past two seasons, though, the former Vikings undrafted free agent was a little bit more involved with the Packers. He played 317 snaps in 2023 and 300 in 2024, logging eight catches for 63 yards and a touchdown between the two seasons.

“To see him and see the growth that he’s made has been a lot of fun, too,” Hockenson said of Sims. “Excited about our room.”

Darrisaw sits out

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) was marked as a non-participant in Thursday’s practice after being full-go Wednesday. The designation did not include a note that it was for scheduled rest.

Fullback C.J. Ham (hand) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) also did not practice.

Both right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (shoulder) were limited.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) was elevated to full participation, while quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) practiced in full for the second consecutive day.

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

