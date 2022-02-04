In his first extended public comments since being passed over for the Vikings job, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh called the Vikings a "first-class operation" with "first-class people" on Thursday evening while speaking with Mitch Albom for the Detroit Free Press.

But Harbaugh admitted the feelings about Wednesday's interview weren't precisely mutual. Moments after Harbaugh's daylong interview at TCO Performance Center, the Vikings' internal search team, led by co-owners Zygi and Mark Wilf and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, decided to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as the next head coach. The Vikings did not offer Harbaugh the job, a source said after the meeting.

"I'm an honest person," Harbaugh said. "There was a large pull there (for the NFL.) But I didn't feel it was that way for both parties. And that's it. That's my mindset now."

Harbaugh's latest dance with an NFL team led to an awkward return to Michigan after interviewing for the Vikings on National Signing Day. The former 49ers head coach brought the best credentials of any Vikings candidate, having led San Francisco to three straight NFC Championship Game appearances in four years. Coming up short, including a Super Bowl loss to his brother John Harbaugh's Ravens, drove his trip to Minnesota where he wanted to become the next Vikings head coach.

"There was a tugging at me that I was once that close to a Super Bowl and I didn't get it. Some NFL jobs came open. I was contacted by the Vikings," Harbaugh said.

"For better or for worse, it was something I wanted to explore," he added. "I went in thinking, 'I'm gonna have 100 percent conviction on this, and if they have 100 percent conviction on this, then it's something I'm gonna do."

But the Vikings didn't have the same conviction about Harbaugh, whose abrupt ending in San Francisco likely prompted questions about his hardnosed approach and past relationships.

Harbaugh told Album that he called Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel after the interview, asking him if he'd like him back as Wolverines head coach. When Manuel said yes, Harbaugh said the Vikings interview was a "one-time thing."

"And I told him, 'Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year,'" Harbaugh said.