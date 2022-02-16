ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA — Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan gave the U.S. a shot to defend its Olympic gold medal in the cross-country classic team sprint, finishing second in their semifinal heat Wednesday at the Beijing Games.

Diggins and Brennan had a total time of 23 minutes, 6.11 seconds for the six laps around the 1.5-kilometer course. That was 4.03 seconds behind Germany, with Austria another 2.23 back in third. Switzerland also qualified out of the first semifinal.

The race included two semifinal heats of 13 or 14 teams each.

Russia, Finland, Sweden and Norway claimed the top four spots in the second semifinal to qualify automatically to the final. France and Poland made the final as well, with the two best times among the teams that did not qualify automatically.

The final is scheduled for 3:15 a.m. Central time.

Brennan gave the Americans an early lead on the first leg, skiing the loop in 3:39.8. Diggins maintained the lead on the second leg. On the third, Austria and Germany made moves to the front.

Those three teams broke away from the rest, and Austria claimed the lead at the halfway point, with the U.S. 0.8 behind in third.

Diggins powered the Americans back in front on the fourth lap, handing off to Brennan with a 0.6- second lead over Germany. The back-and-forth battle continued over the final laps.

Diggins won the team sprint at the 2018 Olympics with Kikkan Randall, but that event was in the freestyle technique.

The start time for Wednesday's race was moved up by two hours because of bitterly cold temperatures. Tuesday, organizers also started the men's biathlon relay two hours earlier than scheduled, concerned that shooters' exposed trigger fingers might get frostbite.

At the start of the semifinal, it was 4 degrees with a wind chill of minus-2. The temperature was projected to drop to minus-9 — with a wind chill of minus-11 — after dusk, extreme even by the very cold standard of these Olympics.

Diggins and Brennan both thrive in cold weather, so the arctic temperatures might not have affected them as much as others. They also expected to have fast skis, courtesy of a U.S. service team that has done a good job preparing equipment.

Because the pandemic canceled pre-Olympic test events in Zhangjiakou, teams were unfamiliar with the snow conditions at the venue. There were concerns the snow could be dirty because of the winter winds that sweep in from the Gobi Desert, but it hasn't been as gritty as expected, and athletes have said their skis have been fast throughout the Games.