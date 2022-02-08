ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Jessie Diggins advanced to the finals of the women's freestyle sprint Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics, despite a near fall in her semifinal heat that knocked her back to a second-place finish.

The finals are coming up in a few minutes.

Diggins posted the second-fastest time of the quarterfinals, winning her heat in three minutes, 16.30 seconds. The finals set for 5:59 a.m.

In the semis, Diggins and Emma Ribom of Sweden were leading the six-racer field when Diggins briefly lost her balance.

Three American women made the top 30 to advance out of the qualifying round, with Rosie Brennan and Julia Kern joining Diggins in the quarterfinals. Brennan moved on with Diggins to the semis.

The weather at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Centre was an improvement over Saturday, when racing began with the women's skiathlon. Athletes fought brutal cold and wind that day, with a wind chill of minus-2. Though it was still cold Tuesday, with temperatures in the single digits, calmer winds made for better racing conditions.

Diggins finished sixth in the skiathlon, but the race set her up well for the sprint. The second half of the skiathlon was raced in the freestyle technique, and Diggins clocked the fastest time of the field for that leg, picking up speed late in the race. Afterward, she called that freestyle portion "some of the best racing of my life.''

Diggins won her last World Cup freestyle sprint before the Olympics, in the opening race of the Tour de Ski Dec. 28 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. She also finished second in a freestyle sprint earlier in December, giving her two podium finishes in four freestyle sprints this season.

In Zhangjiakou, she faced an unfamiliar course. Diggins liked what she saw during the first few days of training and racing, saying the courses were set up to deliver a test worthy of the Olympics.

"They're as hard as they look,'' she said. "You've really got to work for it.''

She took a measured approach in the qualifying round. The 18th skier on the course in the interval start, Diggins hit the halfway mark in 1:35.6—a moderate pace—and came home fast. Her qualifying time of 3:17.72 was fifth-fastest in the 90-athlete field, with Sundling, the 2021 sprint world champion, topping the list.

The quarterfinals featured five heats, each with six competitors. The top two in each heat advanced, along with the two "lucky losers'' with the fastest times among the rest of the field.

Diggins breezed through the quarterfinals with the second-fastest time. Sundling set the pace with a swift 3:15.48 in the opening heat. In the fourth heat, Diggins drafted in behind the early leaders, then powered her way to the front on the first climb.

She was pushed by Ribom as they approached the stadium, but Diggins won comfortably, glancing back over her shoulder as she crossed the finish line.

Come back later this morning for updates on this story.