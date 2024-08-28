Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Cat On The Prowl (4th race). Value play of the day: Rejection Hurts (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (1,2,3,8/4,6/1,5,8,9/3/2,3,6), $48.00.
Jay Lietzau's Thursday Canterbury line
Follow the Star Tribune handicapper for information you can use to pick the winners at the Shakopee horse racing track.
1 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Philo Beddoe (Rodriguez, Rhone)124/4-1
2: Yo Dawg (Gallardo, Berndt)122/5-1
3: Bodenheimer (Morales, Lund)122/6-1
4: Whistler (Fuentes, Williams)122/8-1
5: Future Perfect (Carmona, Robertson)117/12-1
6: Kid’s Inheritance (Harr, Bethke)122/12-1
7: Saint Charles (Pena, Biehler)122/12-1
8: Channel Won (Birzer, Tracy)122/5-2
9: Hurts So Good (Da Silva, Ramaekers)124/5-1
CHANNEL WON (8) is a cagey veteran as the ten-year-old goes for his third straight this summer. Multiple need-the-lead types in here should guarantee fast early fractions to setup his closing kick. BODENHEIMER (3) dominated at this distance last summer winning three consecutive but has had trouble getting on the surface this meet. YO DAWG (2) has been close in last two and will be flying late.
2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Pearcy Road (Valenzuela, Riecken)124/8-1
2: Flash Humor (Barajas, Silva)124/5-2
3: The Man the Myth (Rodriguez, Woolley, Jr.)119/12-1
4: Bavaria Road (Gallardo, Rosin)119/3-1
5: Tell ‘Em I’m Comin (Harr, Cline)119/9-2
6: De Angelo (Carmona, Robertson)114/9-5
DE ANGELO (6) was game in his career debut narrowly missing then tried the turf and spun his wheels. Returns to the dirt for the top barn, has the outside post and tactical speed. BAVARIAN ROAD (4) is a well-bred firster for the Rosin barn with a nice string of workouts including a bullet from the gate. FLASH HUMOR (2) has been in the mix multiple time but hasn’t been able to put it all together for a win.
3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)124/6-1
2: Cowboy Cause (Carmona, Litfin)114/5-1
3: Whodoesitbetter (Arroyo, Riecken)124/15-1
4: Kal El (Pena, Bethke)124/10-1
5: My Calante (Rodriguez, Roberts)124/5-2
6: Color Me Legendary (Morales, Gomez)124/12-1
7: Ll’s Classy Dude (Harr, McKinley)124/20-1
8: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)124/6-1
9: Commissioner Oscar (Gallardo, Berndt)119/3-1
10: Red’s Mr Z (Ceballos (Fields)124/20-1
MY CALANTE (5) came off the bench after a three-month layoff in last and ran a nice second. Should move forward off that start and his stalking style could be beneficial in a race lacking quality speed. STAR MISSION (1) faced tougher in last and ran evenly. Drops down to his comfort level and gets the rail. MR INSENSITIVE (8) gets back to his preferred surface after being rained off in last. Does his best running late.
4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Cat With Class (Harr, Donlin)119/15-1
2: Straitfromtheduece (Roman, Biehler)119/3-1
3: Cat On the Prowl (Quinonez, Padilla)124/2-1
4: Legacyinthemaking (Da Silva, Smith)119/15-1
5: Kirill the Thrill (Morales, Robertson)119/7-2
6: Carpe Gold (Rodriguez, Bethke)119/8-1
7: Sweet Bodemeister (Valenzuela, Kenney)124/12-1
8: Ridin Solo (Carmona, Bethke)114/5-1
CAT ON THE PROWL (3) popped and stopped in his seasonal debut last out. Should have more fitness in his second off the layoff and drops dramatically down in class. His last race in 2023 would win this. STRAIGTFROMTHEDUECE (2) has had his best results when racing at this level. Gets back to a fast track and has some early zip. KIRILL THE THRILL (5) takes the blinkers off in an attempt to wake him up.
5 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Mark in Greeley (Harr, Rengstorf)124/10-1
2: Rejection Hurts (Quinonez, Berndt)124/6-1
3: Johnny Dar (Pena, Silva, Jr.)124/6-1
4: Inesperado (Fuentes, Fuentes)124/8-1
5: Glendale (Rodriguez, Roberts)124/8-1
6: War Chest (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)124/10-1
7: Super Wise (Carmona, Scherer)119/12-1
8: Coastal Waters (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)124/3-1
9: Zumurudee (Morales, Woolley, Jr.)124/20-1
10: Redisur (Roman, Fields)124/15-1
11: Sarge’s Sermon (Gallardo, Biehler)124/4-1
REJECTION HURTS (2) is bred to run all day which will come in handy at this marathon distance on the turf. Likes the local lawn with three wins/two placing in nine starts and the barn excels on the turf. JOHNNY DAR (3) will be loose on the lead controlling the pace but how long can he last. If the early fractions are slow, watch out. WAR CHEST (6) has a second at this specialty distance but his current form is suspect.
6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Valhalla Vixen (Carmona, Robertson)112/6-1
2: Savona (Rodriguez, Martinez)122/9-2
3: O’Babe (Quinonez, Scherer)122/8-1
4: Rosalina (Da Silva, Litfin)117/15-1
5: A Roze and Wine (Pena, Biehler)122/3-1
6: Honorable Mischief (Gallardo, Rosin)117/10-1
7: Always Smiling (Fuentes, Williams)122/5-1
8: Mia Baby (Harr, Fields)122/10-1
9: I Came to Shame (Morales, Smith)122/20-1
10: Wings From Above (Roman, Riecken)122/12-1
11: Shacked Stateside (Valenzuela, Donlin)122/10-1
ALWAYS SMILING (7) tries the grass for the first time but her pedigree screams turf. In great form for a high percentage barn and her recent speed figures on the dirt put her in the mix. A ROZE AND WINE (5) hopped at the start in last as a huge favorite, losing all chance. Loves this distance on the turf and has six wins locally. SAVONA (2) has never missed the board on the Shakopee sod and has quality early speed.
7 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Smackover Lime (Da Silva, Litfin)119/7-2
2: More Money Mo (Roman, Espinoza)124/6-1
3: Booster (Valenzuela, Hanson)119/12-1
4: Ukraine Strong (Barajas, Silva)119/5-1
5: Proof of Purchase (Gallardo, Rushton)119/4-1
6: Blues Traffic (Arroyo, Rhone)124/5-2
7: Lucky Super Nova (Morales, Espinoza)124/5-1
PROOF OF PURCHASE (5) broke from the ten-post in last and raced wide before making a late move to get there, only to be disqualified for a bump in deep stretch. Faces many of the same today with a better post. BLUES TRAFFIC (6) returns to the dirt and drops from special weights to claiming but faces open company for the first time. BOOSTER (3) found his best stride late in last but never really threatened.
8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Blueskiesandangels (Ceballos, Martinez)124/5-1
2: Citrus Bay (Morales, Tranquilino)124/6-1
3: Reef’s Destiny (Harr, Cline)124/10-1
4: My Crazy Neighbor (Gallardo, Berndt)124/5-2
5: Out Run’m (Quinonez, Espinoza)124/4-1
6: Tactical Attack (Rodriguez, Silva, Jr.)124/9-5
MY CRAZY NEIGHBOR (4) drops substantially in class for a high percentage barn. Won at this distance in Chicago four back with a nice speed figure. A repeat of that performance will make him tough to beat. TACTICAL ATTACK (6) faces easier today and has early speed with the outside post. Could trying to clear the field early but hasn’t won in almost three years. CITRUS BAY (2) ran spectacularly to get a win at Oaklawn in March but has been inconsistent since.
