Jay Lietzau's Thursday Canterbury line

CAT ON THE PROWL (3) popped and stopped in his seasonal debut last out. Should have more fitness in his second off the layoff and drops dramatically down in class. His last race in 2023 would win this. STRAIGTFROMTHEDUECE (2) has had his best results when racing at this level. Gets back to a fast track and has some early zip. KIRILL THE THRILL (5) takes the blinkers off in an attempt to wake him up.