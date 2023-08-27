Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Silver Dash (4th race). Value play of the day: Stability (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (3,4/2/2,4,5,7,8,9/4,6/4,6,7,9), $48.00.

1. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Sixth Street (Quinonez, Silva Jr.) 124/8-5

2: Lady Clare (Wade, Bethke) 122/5-1

3: Kira Fever (Berrios-Lopez, Kenney) 119/9-2

4: Savona (Hernandez, Kenney) 122/5-2

5: Zen (Bridgmohan, Tracy) 122/4-1

SAVONA (4) won last time out going wire-to-wire while attempting this tricky distance for the first time. Could have things her own on the front end, allowing Hernandez to dictate the early fractions. SIXTH STREET (1) tries for two in a row after changing tactics in last and going last to first. Might try to replicate that style with the rail draw. LADY CLARE (2) is third off the layoff and could be flying late.

2. 1 mile, 70 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Sense of Flurry (Santos, Berndt) 124/9-5

2: Like Fine Wine (Berrios-Lopez, Berndt) 114/6-1

3: Voodoo Fire (Ulloa, Hanson) 124/8-1

4: Balimos (Wade, Rosin) 124/2-1

5: Purrfect Moon (Barajas, Silva) 119/8-1

6: Pat's Gal (Harr, Cline) 119/9-2

SENSE OF FLURRY (1) stretches out on the dirt for the first time this year after two dirt sprints and two turf routes. His career best speed figure was routing on the dirt so might appreciate the added distance. PAT'S GAL (6) broke her maiden two back wire-to-wire while sprinting. Her tactical speed and outside post will give Harr options. BALIMOS (4) would welcome a speed duel in front of her to accentuate her late closing kick.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Adair County (Wellington, Pearson) 113/15-1

2: Elevated Game (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin) 113/7-2

3: Kirill the Thrill (Gallardo, Robertson) 118/2-1

4: Prince Is My Boy (Wade, Rosin) 118/3-1

5: Angel's Shadows (Quinonez, Martinez) 118/6-1

6: Kaprizov (Hernandez, McDaniel) 118/5-1

7: Westdakota (Sosa, Bedford) 113/12-1

PRINCE IS MY BOY (4) tried to get on the turf in his career debut but was rained off. Lost all chance at the start in that race but is bred to love a grass route and the experience will benefit him. KIRILL THE THRILL (3) ran evenly in his career debut for a high-percentage barn. Attempts a new surface and adds blinkers. ELEVATED GAME (2) should take to the local lawn based on his breeding and has a steady string of workouts in preparation for his debut.

4. 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Midnight Royal (Roman, Berndt) 124/9-2

2: Silver Dash (Quinonez, Martinez) 124/2-1

3: Sahm Tequila (Gallardo, Robertson) 124/3-1

4: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke) 124/8-1

5: Warrior Boss (Bridgmohan, Berndt) 124/4-1

6: Eyes Flying Bye (Hernandez, Livingston) 124/9-2

SILVER DASH (2) drops in class after winning his last race back in June. The layoff is a concern but the barn wins at 25% with the time off and his most recent workout jumps off the page. WARRIOR BOSS (5) also drops down the claiming ladder and returns to state-restricted conditions. Will try to stalk and pounce. SAHM TEQUILA (3) has won two in a row and switches to top barn but faces tougher here.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Little Red Rifle (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 119/12-1

2: Marinara Sauced (Bridgmohan, Tracy) 124/5-1

3: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff) 124/20-1

4: Mendelssohn Joy (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/4-1

5: Yo Dawg (Quinonez, Berndt) 124/6-1

6: Calzone (Sosa, Rarick) 119/12-1

7: Line To Gain (Wade, McDaniel) 119/8-1

8: Jose Patio (Hernandez, Biehler) 119/9-2

9: Mongolian Apple (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 119/5-2

LINE TO GAIN (7) has encountered bad luck in both of his grass tries this meet with traffic problems in last and losing a stirrup in an earlier race. Should get a hot early pace to set up his patented late move. JOSE PATIO (8) looked good going wire-to-wire in his first turf try and ran well at a big price in the Minnesota Derby in last. Could get pressured on the lead in this one. YO DAWG (5) has hit the board in all six career grass starts and the leading barn excels on the Shakopee sod.

6. 5 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Eight Straight (Bridgmohan, McDaniel) 119/5-1

2: Cowboy Jack (Glass, Sweere) 114/12-1

3: Western Charm (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 119/5-1

4: Just Because (Hernandez, McDaniel) 119/4-1

5: He's Connected (Sosa, Padilla) 114/7-2

6: Love a Fighter (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/5-2

7: Kaptains Krown (Wolff, Smith) 119/15-1

8: Positive Petey (Carmona, McDaniel) 119/10-1

LOVE A FIGHTER (6) didn't show much in career debut for the top barn but that was against special weights. Drop to maiden claiming here and appears to have enough speed to control the early pace. JUST BECAUSE (4) cuts back in distance and drops in class. The leading jockey staying aboard is a good sign. Could be flying late. HE'S CONNECTED (5) has had 13 times to graduate but speed figures indicate he's in the mix.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Mr. Cougar (Harr, Westermann) 124/8-1

2: Freddy J (Berrios-Lopez, Tracy) 119/5-1

3: You'reobadboy (Sosa, McDaniel) 119/15-1

4: Coffee Caliente (Wade, Rosin) 119/5-2

5: Schmooze (Murray, Bethke) 124/12-1

6: It's Bobs Business (Roman, Berndt) 119/8-1

7: Stability (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 124/5-1

8: Mister Muldoon (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/8-1

9: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/4-1

STABILITY (7) looked good routing on the turf for the first time as he relaxed on the lead and exploded down the stretch. Faces winners for the first time but had tactical speed and a good turf jockey. COFFEE CALIENTE (4) has been favored in last two but lacked racing room in the stretch last out. Switches to Wade, who will try to navigate a clean trip. BUBBA BOB (9) has an outside post and tactical speed which the top jockey will use to save ground.