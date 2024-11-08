India's ban on Salman Rushdie 'The Satanic Verses' may end — thanks to missing paperwork

When India banned ''The Satanic Verses,'' Rushdie condemned the action and doubted whether his censors had even read the novel. In an open letter to then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, published in The New York Times in 1988, he alleged the book was ''being used as a political football'' and called the ban not only ''anti-democratic, but opportunistic.'' Over the years, Rushdie has made private trips to India and attended the Jaipur Literary Festival in 2007. But five years later, he canceled plans to attend the Jaipur gathering because of security concerns. The festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.