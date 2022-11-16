More from Star Tribune
Nation
Amid Adderall shortage, people with ADHD face withdrawal and despair
The FDA said that it expected supply issues to resolve in the next 30 to 60 days. In the meantime, patients without medication are wondering how to cope.
West Metro
Wayzata police: Teen attending Providence Academy accused of sexually assaulting female student
The alleged assault occurred at a home about a month ago, police said.
St. Paul
Axel Henry sworn in as St. Paul's next chief of police
The St. Paul native has spent 24 years climbing the police department's ranks, and said he plans to focus on public safety and rebuilding trust with communities.
Vikings
Podcast: Cousins to Jefferson and previewing Sunday's Vikings-Cowboys game
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview the matchup and discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins' continued connection with receiver Justin Jefferson in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Incredible photos show hundreds of sandhill cranes migrating south
Tens of thousands of sandhill cranes have passed through and some continue to arrive at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge during their annual fall migration south. As of Tuesday, Nov. 8, a record 29,256 cranes were recorded staging on the refuge, more than double the previous record of 14,578 birds from 2019.