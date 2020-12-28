A residential fire in northern Minnesota killed a 79-year-old woman and left her daughter seriously injured, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the southern edge of International Falls, the Koochiching County Sheriff's Office said.

Sandra Long was taken by ambulance from the home in the 2900 block of County Road 2 and declared dead at a nearby hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

Her daughter, 58-year-old Crystal Long, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not disclosed how the fire might have started, but Sheriff Perryn Hedlund said Monday that "at this time there is no indication of anything suspicious about the fire's origin."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482